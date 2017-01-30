CSE: 2017-0118 - Consolidation - Mag Copper Limited (QUE)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Mag Copper Limited has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one (1) post consolidation share for each five (5) pre-consolidation common shares. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fraction of a share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 4,789,503.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on January 31, 2017.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business today, January 30, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis: January 31, 2017

Record Date: February 2, 2017

NEW CUSIP: 55902Q303

NEW ISIN: CA 55902Q3035

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340





More information:

http://www.thecse.com



PressRelease by

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/30/2017 - 18:37

Language: English

News-ID 520722

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 7



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease