BCSC returns $20,000 to B.C. investor

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has paid a B.C. investor $20,000 that she lost as a result of misconduct by Keith Henry Alexander.

In a settlement agreement with the BCSC, Alexander admitted he breached the Securities Act when he distributed a security to an investor without a prospectus and without being registered to trade. He agreed to market prohibitions and, pursuant to an order under section 161(1)(g) of the Securities Act, paid the BCSC $20,000 that he had obtained as a result of his contraventions.

Under the Securities Act, the BCSC must make money that it receives under a section 161(1)(g) order available to investors. The investor in this case submitted her claim to the BCSC and the BCSC paid her $20,000.

Date: 01/30/2017 - 19:00
