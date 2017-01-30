Generix Group : Revenue at the end of December 2016: +7% Q3 Revenue 2016/2017: +4%

Paris, January 30, 2017 - Generix Group, Industrial, Logistical and Retail

Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative Software Solutions, issued today

its revenues for the third quarter of its financial year 2016/2017.











(1) Including ?946 K on Q3 2016/2017 and on 9 months ended December 31, 2016

from buying Sologlobe Logistique Inc (Octobre 3rd 2016).











With ?15.9 M in revenue, the group recorded 4% growth over the past quarter,

mainly driven by:



* The SaaS model, owing to the rate of new contracts being signed previously,

generating a 12% growth in revenue for the quarter;

* The takeover of the company Sologlobe Logistique, Inc. (please see the

financial release dated October 7, 2016).

Over the last nine months of the period, the Group showed a growth of 7%,

influenced by the development of SaaS revenue (+25%) and the continued loyalty

of the License holder base, which resulted in a growth of 13% in license sales.



The recurring revenue of the publishing activities (Maintenance and SaaS)

represents 64% of revenue over the last nine months of the period.



Figuring in the associated consulting and service activities, the income

generated by the SaaS model represents nearly 50% of revenue at the end of

December 2016.







New SaaS contracts Q3 2016/2017: ?3.3 M



Over the last quarter, the Group recorded ?3.3 M in new SaaS contracts. The

previous fiscal period had been marked by four very significant contracts -

including two which were signed during the first quarter for an amount of nearly

?12 M and two during the third quarter representing more than ?3 M - which

explains the 46% decrease in new contracts over the quarter and 60% decrease

over the first nine months of the period.



The new SaaS contracts landed over the first nine months of the period (?8.6 M)

are spread over an average of 3.3 years, and once they are in movement, they

will produce additional annual turnover in the amount of ?2.6 M.







International development



The quarter was also marked by the finalization, on October 3, 2016, of the

company takeover of Sologlobe Logistique Inc., a software publisher specializing

in the field of Supply Chain solutions for the North American continent

representing 6 million Canadian dollars in turnover.



This takeover was financed by a medium-term loan in the amount of 4.5 million

euros.



Over the last quarter, the Group also took out a loan of ?1.5 M to finance the

needs inherent to its international development.







Contacts



Ludovic Luzza Stéphanie Stahr

Chief Financial Officer CM-CIC Market Solutions

Tel.: +33 (0)1 77 45 42 80 Tel.: +33 (0)1 45 96 77 83

lluzza(at)generixgroup.com stephanie.stahr(at)cmcic.com

www.generixgroup.com www.cmcicms.com











About Generix Group



Generix Group, a Software as a Service Company, helps its customers to face the

challenges of the digital enterprise: facilitating buying journeys, building a

digital supply chain and dematerializing all data flows. By building

differentiating services, our mission is keeping our customers' promise to their

customers.



Generix Group is present in France, Russia, Brazil, Italy, Spain, Portugal,

Benelux and North America as well as in more than 39 countries through its

partners. Over 5000 international clients have established Generix Group as a

leader in digital transformation, on a unique cloud offer that brings together

the informational and execution sides of the Supply Chain.







To know more: www.generixgroup.com





