Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2016

LONDON, January 30, 2017 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today reported

unaudited results for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2016. Net profit

attributable to shareholders in the fourth quarter was $22.8 million, with

revenue of $463.0 million, compared with a net profit of $22.2 million, with

revenue of $474.1 million, in the third quarter of 2016. Net profit attributable

to shareholders for 2016 was $113.1 million, with revenue of $1,879.9 million,

compared with a net profit of $132.7 million, and revenue of $1,983.7 million in

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with the third quarter of

* Stolt Tankers reported an operating profit of $30.4 million, down from $31.4

million, as the chemical tanker market remained soft.

* The Stolt Tankers Joint Service Sailed-in Time-Charter Index decreased to

0.72 from 0.76.

* Stolthaven Terminals reported an operating profit of $14.0 million, down

from $14.8 million.

* Stolt Tank Containers' operating profit climbed to $15.1 million, up from

$10.7 million, reflecting a combination of higher profit margins due to

lower ocean freight and repositioning costs, and lower administrative &

general expenses.

* Stolt Sea Farm's operating profit before the fair value adjustment of

inventories was $2.1 million, up from $1.9 million, as average prices for

turbot and sole continued to show modest improvement in the quarter. The

fair value adjustment had a positive impact of $0.6 million, unchanged from

the previous quarter.

* Corporate and Other reported an operating loss of $10.0 million, compared

with a loss of $6.7 million, due in part to a $2.7 million impairment for

Commenting on the Company's results, Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chief Executive

Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, said: "Stolt-Nielsen's fourth-quarter results

were essentially in line with our expectations. At Stolt Tankers, the softness

we observed in the prior period continued into the fourth quarter. Stolthaven's

results were essentially flat this quarter, though utilisation continued to edge

upward, reflecting continued progress toward our goal of sustainable

improvements in operational performance. At Stolt Tanker Containers, while total

shipments were seasonally down, improvements in transportation margin per

shipment suggest that price competition may be easing. At Stolt Sea Farm, while

volumes of turbot sold were seasonally down, both turbot and sole prices

"Our outlook for 2017 remains largely unchanged from our previous guidance. In

the markets served by Stolt Tankers, there is still an oversupply of tonnage,

and with significant newbuilding deliveries in 2017, combined with a weak

product tanker market, we believe the year will be challenging. However, with

our COA portfolio and continued focus on cost reductions, we expect Stolt

Tankers to remain profitable in the year ahead. At Stolthaven, our efforts to

improve the operational performance of this business are starting to pay off,

and we expect that trend to continue this year. For Stolt Tank Containers, which

faced intense price competition in 2016, we see signs of a bottoming out of the

margin deterioration, as profitability can be sacrificed by some operators for

only so long in an effort to gain market share. At Stolt Sea Farm, we expect the

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



SNL 4Q16 Earnings Press Release :

http://hugin.info/154/R/2074539/779929.pdf



SNL 4Q16 Interim Financial Statements:

http://hugin.info/154/R/2074539/779932.pdf







