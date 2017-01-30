'Light Waves' at the Quin Highlights Work of Photographer Robert Malmberg as Curated by DK Johnston

Exhibition on View to Public February 9 to March 31 at NY's Quin Hotel

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- The hotel turns the focus of its popular Quin Arts series to photography in 2017 and begins the season with an exhibition from photographer Robert Malmberg opening on February 9th. Titled, "Light Waves," the exhibition is curated by DK Johnston and will be on view to the public in the Quin lobby and drawing room through March 31st. The Quin, located at 57th Street and Sixth Avenue in New York, has earned acclaim for the global breadth and creative variety of its arts programming, recently completing a year-long series of exhibitions from leading international street artists. Activations surrounding the exhibition opening include a guided winter photography walk in Central Park with the artist, scheduled for February 11th, as well as a talk with Robert Malmberg and Mary Lang of the New York Foundation for the Arts to be scheduled at the Quin.

Award-winning photographer and filmmaker Robert Christian Malmberg was born on the Florida Gulf and raised just outside Louisville, Kentucky. Malmberg discovered his passion for photography as a teenager and relocated to California to attend the Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara. After graduating in 2006, Malmberg moved to New York City to pursue his career in fine photography, studio portraiture, and commercial advertising. His unique visual approach has garnered awards ranging from San Francisco's DRIVEN Creativity Competition to private film screenings at London's Institute of Contemporary Art. Recent highlights have included a residency at the New York Historical Society Museum, and being featured in Paris Match and SCOPE Art Miami. Malmberg is currently based in New York City, at work on a variety of commercial and personal photo commissions.

The Light Waves exhibition highlights two diverse expressions of Malmberg's work and features the color saturated Neon Landscapes series, in addition to the striking black and white presentation of oversized Manhattan Contact Sheets. Neon Landscapes is a study in photographic abstract expression. Shot on expired medium format film and a Rolleiflex camera with a broken shutter, Malmberg uses the imperfections deliberately to evoke a wildly colorful atmosphere. On a recent road trip through the American West, he was inspired by the sense of freedom experienced driving through the open plains, mountains, and desert. His analog renderings of the passing landscape are captured on saturated color negative film with intentional "light leaks" and multiple exposure techniques. Inspired by modern painters such as Mark Rothko and Robert Rauschenberg, Malmberg utilizes a tangible photographic medium to capture subliminal emotion. Neon Landscapes, contemporary and bursting with electric color, marks a departure from Malmberg's acclaimed collodion process works while still fueling his passion for alternative processes.

For the Manhattan: Contact Sheets series, Malmberg used traditional 35mm black & white film, shooting multiple frames to present a collective portrayal of Manhattan locations that he has found most inspiring. Malmberg commented, "Using the contact sheet as art allows me to shoot freely, building a montage of photographs to expose a more dynamic translation of that space and time." His approach to architectural photography has a cinematic appeal even while keeping true to the classic still photography format. Each contact sheet is comprised of one complete roll of film (36 frames), showcasing urban vistas.

Mary Lang, Board Member of the New York Foundation for the Arts, commented, "Photography is a form that I find very challenging. The line is blurred between works that are considered fine art and those that are considered commercial. Robert's work brings a unique point of view to a form that, in my view, can be oversubscribed given its accessibility."

Vincent Vienne, Managing Director of the Quin, added, "Whether photographing the American West or the urban landscape of Manhattan, Robert Malmberg's style is quintessential New York and we're glad to see him return to the Quin."

The Quin is managed by Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company whose growing portfolio includes more than 100 properties in gateway cities worldwide. For more information on Quin Arts, visit . Information on pre-show sales is available by emailing .

The Quin, New York City's quintessential luxury lifestyle hotel, is located on the corner of 57th Street and 6th Avenue. At the intersection of art, music, and fashion, its privileged Midtown location provides effortless access to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Museum of Modern Art and Fifth Avenue couture. The Quin melds modern opulence with its rich artistic heritage in each of its 208 thoughtfully appointed guestrooms, including 28 suites. Guests enjoy urbane and intelligent services from the QA, who curate each guest's New York experience, to distinguished amenities such as a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center, Apple equipped drawing room, Dux® beds by Duxiana®, and Fresh® Spa Products. Guests can also indulge at The Wayfarer, a classic American grille, located adjacent to the hotel. The two-story, 130-seat restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, weekend brunch, and a full, 24-hour, in-room dining menu from Executive Chef Chris Shea for hotel guests, featuring classic American dishes, redefined. Renowned architecture and interior design firm, Perkins Eastman, has transposed a contemporary masterpiece on the classical foundation that was once home to cultural icons like pianist Ignacy Jan Paderewski and artist Georgia O'Keeffe. Follow the Quin (at)thequinhotel. Reservations are available at 1-855-447-QUIN (7846) or .

Quin Arts brings a global community of artists, patrons, and guests together through an ongoing series of culturally significant events, exhibitions, and performances. This multi-media initiative extends to a substantial permanent collection, along with an artist-in-residence program, digital displays on the lobby's 15-foot abstract video art wall, and intimate salons with participating artists. Curated and co-founded by DK Johnston, previous exhibits include Creative Chaos, a vibrant collection of new large-scale paintings by Corno, an exclusive preview of Eric Zener's land series, which was exhibited at Gallery Henoch, and Heritage -- a collection of iconic photography from Burt Glinn, Erich Hartmann, Dennis Stock, and Elliott Erwitt, presented in partnership with Magnum Photos. Blek le Rat, the "Father of stencil graffiti," created a series of unique lithographs, collectively entitled Escaping Paris, at the New York Academy of Art for the Quin during his tenure as artist in residence. The artist commemorated his residency on the Quin's façade with an image of Andy Warhol.

Highgate is a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in U.S. gateway markets including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu. Highgate also has an expanding presence in key European markets through properties in London, Paris, Barcelona, Vienna and Prague. Highgate's portfolio of global properties represents an aggregate asset value exceeding $10B and generates over $2B in cumulative revenues. The company provides expert guidance through all stages of the hospitality property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has created a portfolio of bespoke hotel brands and utilizes industry leading proprietary revenue management tools that identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the industry's most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, London, Dallas, Chicago and Seattle. For more information, visit highgate.com.

