IRD Confirms No Corporate Developments

(firmenpresse) - SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- International Road Dynamics (TSX: IRD), at the request of IIROC on behalf of the Toronto Stock Exchange, confirms that as of the date of this news release there are no corporate developments that would cause the recent movements in the Company's share price.

IRD is a highway traffic management technology company specializing in supplying products and systems to the global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) industry. IRD is a North American company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Canada with sales and service offices throughout the United States and overseas. Private corporations, transportation agencies and highway authorities around the world use IRD's products and advanced systems to manage and protect their highway infrastructures.

The Company's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IRD.

Contacts:

International Road Dynamics Inc.

Terry Bergan

President & CEO

(306) 653-6600



International Road Dynamics Inc.

Francine Senecal

Investor Relations

(306) 653-6603

(306) 653-1454 (FAX)





More information:

http://www.irdinc.com



International Road Dynamics Inc.

