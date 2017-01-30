Denise Pace-Sanders is promoted to Senior Vice President, Brand and Marketing Director at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

(firmenpresse) - BEDMINSTER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the promotion of Denise Pace-Sanders to Senior Vice President, Brand and Marketing Director at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. In her current role, she is responsible for developing and promoting the Peapack-Gladstone Bank brand throughout its footprint, ensuring the integrity of the Bank's message and the consistency of the brand elements and personal energy that they reflect; and additionally establishing and maintaining a consistent image and message throughout all communications, both internally within the organization and externally.

Denise has more than 25 years of advertising and marketing experience, with 20 years dedicated to the financial services industry. Before joining Peapack-Gladstone Bank in 2006, she served as the marketing officer at Unity Bank. Over the years, she held key advertising, marketing, e-commerce and web communications roles at Affinity Federal Credit Union, UnitedTrust Bank (formerly United National Bank) and TD Bank (formerly Commerce Bank). She began her career on the client side of business, working for Wieden+Kennedy, the advertising agency of record for Nike, at their satellite location in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; followed by J. Caserta and Associates, Mount Laurel, New Jersey, where she represented Showboat Casino Hotel and other clients.

Ms. Pace-Sanders received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism with a concentration in Advertising and Public Relations from the University of South Carolina and earned an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences from Raritan Valley Community College. A resident of Branchburg, New Jersey, Denise is a former member of the advisory committee for The Discovery Orchestra as well as a former member of the corporate Advisory committee for The Morris Museum.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.88 billion as of December 31, 2016. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

