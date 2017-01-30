TFI International Acquires Cavalier Transportation Services

Transaction strengthens cross-border LTL and TL services

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- TFI International Inc. (TSX: TFII)(OTCQX: TFIFF), formerly known as TransForce Inc. (TSX: TFI)(OTCQX: TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary of TFI International has acquired Cavalier Transportation Services Inc. ("Cavalier"). Cavalier's operations consist of LTL and truckload services, brokerage, and warehousing. Based in Bolton, ON, Cavalier serves corridors primarily between Ontario, Quebec, New York and Illinois.

Established in 1979, Cavalier will operate as a standalone business unit within TFI. Cavalier provides its clients with reliable cross-border LTL, TL, temperature controlled and dry van transportation and logistics services.

"The acquisition of Cavalier will add density to our LTL network and bring value-added services such as brokerage and warehousing. We are encouraged with the possibilities to further serve our LTL and TL customers," commented Alain Bedard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TFII) and the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. (OTCQX: TFIFF). For more information, visit .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information provided herein, this press release may contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of TFI International. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management's best possible evaluation of future events. Such factors may include, without excluding other considerations, fluctuations in quarterly results, evolution in customer demand for TFI International's products and services, the impact of price pressures exerted by competitors, and general market trends or economic changes. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results.

