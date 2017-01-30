Solegear Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2016

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Solegear") (TSX VENTURE: SGB) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2016.

Solegear reports revenues of $384,831 and $1,375,980 for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2016 compared to revenues of $57,175 and $62,519 for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2015 respectively. The Company reports a net and comprehensive loss of $823,346 and $2,317,987 for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2016 compared to a net and comprehensive loss of $951,649 and $3,240,474 for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2015 respectively.

The Company had cash reserves of $555,201 at November 30, 2016 and subsequently received $1,339,224 in gross new private placement proceeds as announced on December 21, 2016.

Q3 2016 Highlights:

"We are extremely pleased with the significant revenue growth our team has delivered through both organic sales and our acquisition strategy," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of Solegear. "Our significant business development efforts have contributed to a three-fold increase in inbound customer inquiries in the last quarter alone. This, along with strong recurring customer orders, puts Solegear on an excellent path to continue delivering strong revenue growth."

About Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc.

Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SGB) is an innovator in the field of next generation bioplastics made from annually renewable plant-based sources. Committed to the principles of Green Chemistry, Solegear is driven by its mission to create healthier, safer and stronger communities by fundamentally changing the way plastics are made.

Solegear's proprietary bioplastic formulations are designed to meet today's social and corporate requirements to lower carbon emissions, reduce waste and remove toxicity typically associated with traditional petroleum-based plastics. Together with its partners, Solegear custom engineers, produces and distributes its high-performance bioplastics as resin, sheets and finished goods with some of the highest percentages of renewable, plant-based materials currently available in the industry.

