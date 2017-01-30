Kestrel Gold Inc. Announces Re-Filing of Its September 30, 2015 MD&A and Change of CFO

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Kestrel Gold Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Kestrel") (TSX VENTURE: KGC) (currently suspended from trading) announces that it has re-filed its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the financial year ended September 30, 2015 (the "Amended Annual MD&A"), which Amended Annual MD&A can be viewed under the Corporation's profile at . The amendments to the MD&A include the following:

As well, Stuart W. Peterson has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation and Kevin V. Nephin has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation.

About Kestrel Gold Inc.

Kestrel Gold Inc. is a gold exploration corporation headquartered in Canada. Kestrel's principal property is the King Solomon Dome property, located in the Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada.

