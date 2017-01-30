Tanager Energy Announces Discovery in Its Raptor A #1 Well Located in Polk County, Texas

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Tanager Energy Inc. ("Tanager" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: TAN) is pleased to announce the completion of drilling activities, logging and open hole testing of its Raptor A #1 well. Tanager confirms that its Raptor A #1 well has been drilled to a total measured depth of 3,800 feet and will now be completed. Data from electronic logs and sidewall cores indicates the presence of hydrocarbons in three separate zones, including a potential reservoir in the primary Yegua sandstone objective. A workover rig will be contracted to undertake completion and flow testing operations within the next few weeks. A further update will be made once testing operations have been completed.

Tom M. Crain, Jr., interim CEO of Tanager, stated, "I am extremely pleased to report that we have successfully concluded the drilling of our Raptor A #1 well and encountered promising log responses and open hole test results. The success of our initial well in Polk County, Texas validates the technical work we have undertaken to develop these prospects, and reinforces our belief that we can drill multiple wells in the Yegua sandstone quickly and economically. We remain extremely excited by the potential of our prospects, and we look forward to flow testing the Raptor A #1 well."

Tanager Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas and mineral exploration company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with executive offices in Houston, Texas. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "TAN".

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the business of Tanager. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Tanager's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Tanager and on assumptions Tanager believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: market acceptance and approvals, and future costs and expenses being based on historical costs and expenses.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Tanager to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas; liabilities inherent in oil and natural gas operations; uncertainties associated with estimating oil and natural gas reserves; geological, technical, drilling and processing problems; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Tanager; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Tanager's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at . Although Tanager has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Tanager as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Tanager expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Contacts:



Tanager Energy Inc.

Tom M. Crain, Jr.

Interim Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

713-922-1219





