Mission Statement Update Announced For Top-Selling Pink Flamingo Float

Teddy Shake announced this week that the company has developed a new mission statement for their best-selling pink flamingo float.

(firmenpresse) - It has been almost six months since Teddy Shake launched their very popular pink flamingo float. With the approach of this six month anniversary, Teddy Shake has decided a new company mission statement is in order.



"Our customers have been loyal and enthusiastic about our pink flamingo float so far," stated Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "We are grateful for this following, and that all sales projections have been exceeded thus far. Now, we feel it is time to develop a more outward reputation for our company, and our product. We would like to start this process with a mission statement. A mission statement is a nice summary that tells our customers of our company's values. We believe this is an important next step in our growth as a company."



The new mission statement for Teddy Shake will be as follows "Teddy Shake works to bring joy into the lives of people every day through products designed to help people smile."



Almost 100 customers have left reviews for the [Teddy Shake pink flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC), with an average review rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, with 100% of customers writing that they love their flamingo inflatable. 93% of the reviewers gave the flamingo inflatable a perfect five-star review. One five-star review came from a verified purchaser who wrote "This pink flamingo float is so much fun! My kids absolutely love playing with this raft. It is huge so it held 4 kids ranging in age from 2-6 on it comfortably. The kids love riding on it and jumping off of it. We are on one of the great lakes and we can easily anchor is in the shallow water for the kids to play on and with. It will also hold two moderate sized adults. We also got another one of these and a couple of the swan ones and the kids have a blast paddling them around and having all of the passing boaters honk at them. It's very sturdy and was easy to blow up and deflate for storage too."





Measuring 80-inches in length, the Teddy Shake pink flamingo float is made of a bright pink vinyl that is very durable, yet comfortable for lounging and riding. The [inflatable pink flamingo](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) float by Teddy Shake is currently priced at $34.99, with free shipping available on purchases of $49 or more.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredible pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC

PressRelease by

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

Requests:

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427

Miami, FL

United States

Date: 01/31/2017 - 00:00

Language: English

News-ID 520763

Character count: 2865

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

Ansprechpartner: Bailey Anderson

Stadt: Miami, FL



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 30/01/2017



Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease