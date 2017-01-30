Wavefront Announces First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (Wavefront or the Company) (TSX VENTURE: WEE)(OTCQX: WFTSF) a global leader in the advancement of fluid injection technology for oil and gas well stimulation and improved/enhanced oil recovery wishes to announce its financial results for the first quarter ending November 30, 2016.

The financial highlights for the reporting period are as follows:

The above financial highlights should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis of results for Wavefront for the first quarter ended November 30, 2016, which were filed on SEDAR on January 30, 2017.

"We continue to believe Wavefront's is on the correct course for growth in the Middle East and strengthening our presence in North America. We consider that reduced demand from our customers in North America over the past several quarters is an artifact of oil prices and not Wavefront's technology performance. Management and the Board remain strongly focused on strengthening all facets of our Company and our financial results" said Wavefront President and CEO Brett Davidson.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC.

D. Brad Paterson, CFO & Director

About Wavefront:

Wavefront is a technology based world leader in fluid injection technology for improved/enhanced oil recovery and groundwater restoration. Wavefront publicly trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WEE and on the OTCQX under the symbol WFTSF. The Company's website is .

Cautionary Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements contained herein regarding Wavefront and its operations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations or future performance, are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "believe", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We caution that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include fluctuations in the acceptance rates of Wavefront's Powerwave and Primawave Processes, demand for products and services, fluctuations in the market for oil and gas related products and services, the ability of Wavefront to attract and maintain key personnel, technology changes, global political and economic conditions, and other factors that were described in further detail in Wavefront's continuous disclosure filings, available on SEDAR at . Wavefront expressly disclaims any obligation to up-date any "forward-looking statements", other than as required by law.

©2017 Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. All rights reserved.

From Bit To Last Drop, WaveAxe, Powerwave and Primawave are registered trademarks of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc., or its subsidiaries, or affiliates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:



D. Brad Paterson

CFO

780-486-2222





More information:

http://www.onthewavefront.com/



PressRelease by

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/30/2017 - 23:29

Language: English

News-ID 520764

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.

Stadt: EDMONTON, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease