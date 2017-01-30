Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces Class B Non-Voting Share Distribution

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: BCF) announced today that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.3718 per Class B Non-Voting share of the Company. The distribution will be paid on January 31, 2017 to holders of Class B Non-Voting shares of record on December 31, 2016.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.

John Strangway

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 685-9888





More information:

http://builderscapital.ca/



Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.

