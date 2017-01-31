Mommy Please Focuses On Unique Selling Proposition (USP) Of Their Play Food Set

Mommy Please announced today that the company will begin to focus more on the unique selling proposition of their play food set in upcoming social media posts.

(firmenpresse) - Children's toys are designed for play by children. Since the launch of their best-selling 125-piece [play food set](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC), Mommy Please has worked to push this limit and make the education of children the priority of their food set. Company spokesperson Elsie Murphy issued a statement today explaining the unique selling proposition of Mommy Please.



"We designed our play food set to be more than just a child's toy," said Murphy. "Many child development specialists will tell you that children learn through play. We wanted our play food set to be a place that children can learn about healthy food and food choices. Not only did we make a play food set that is durable, colorful and attractive to children, we purposely added features to help educate them. Some of our play food pieces contain fun food facts, each designed to help children learn something new about the food they might not know about. Other pieces of our play food are labeled as organic, and still, other pieces contain nutritional information, so children can learn this important piece of deciphering how to read food labels early. All of these things, combined with the fact that our play food set contains 125 different pieces of both healthy and non-healthy food, our goal for children is that they learn while playing."



Since the launch of their 125-piece play food set, Mommy Please has received a great response from customers. Over 350 reviews have been written on the Mommy Please Amazon.com listing. Of these reviews, 97% of customers wrote they like their play food set. A recent five-star review said "We love it! The set is more than enough, and we were even able to split it between home and our daughter's grandparents house. Plenty of items to go around!"



The [Mommy Please play food](https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC) set is made of BPA-free plastic that is free from toxins and safe for children. Within the 125 pieces, children can find fun foods such as ice cream, french fries, pizza, and hot dogs, while also finding pieces like asparagus, bananas, apples, watermelon and broccoli.





The play foods set is sold only on Amazon.com, where free shipping is available for any combined purchase over $49.



The Mommy Please play food set is currently priced at $23.97 and sold exclusively on Amazon.com. Shipping is free on all orders over $49, or on any order in an Amazon Prime account. Any customer not happy with the Mommy Please play food set can return it for a full refund.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."





