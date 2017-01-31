Website Update Announced For Cosmopolitan Collection's Makeup Organizer

Cosmopolitan Collection announced that their top-selling makeup organizer will receive a new website update.

(firmenpresse) - It has been nearly two years since Cosmopolitan Collection launched their best-selling [makeup organizer](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G). During that time, the organizer has gained a loyal following of customers, and sales and have continued to grow. In an effort to help their makeup organizer to reach even more potential customers, Cosmopolitan Collection spokesperson Rob Bowser announced this week that the company website will receive an update.



"Since the launch of our makeup organizer, we have learned a lot," said Bowser. "We have learned a lot from our customers. What we want to do now is develop a website that can be a central space for customers to share their insight, knowledge, and experience of working with our makeup organizer. Customers have found creative ways of using the organizer, such as for holding craft supplies, office supplies or tools. We want to encourage them to share photos and stories, and would love to build a website to feature this information." Although the website is currently in development, an exact launch date has not been announced.



Made of a durable acrylic that is shatterproof, scratch-resistant and easy to clean, the [Cosmopolitan Collection organizer](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) is clear, so finding the items organized within the unit is easy. The appearance of the organizer is attractive, and since the organizer comes in two pieces, there is flexibility in the use of the organizer, because it can be used stacked or separated. Within the organizer are compartments and drawers of various shapes and sizes that can hold a wide variety of items.



Nearly 200 customers have written reviews on the Amazon.com listing for the Cosmopolitan Collection organizer. A recent five-star review came from a verified purchaser who wrote "I did a lot of searching before I purchased this organizer. I love how the two sections come apart. You can keep them stacked together but it gives you the option to customize it to fit what you need. I sometimes take one section apart and move it closer to me so I can get easier access to my mascara and eye liners. I was trying to find a way to store my makeup so I could access everything but see it too. This little organizer was a great solution. When it arrived in the mail it was packed very carefully and when I opened it I was stunned. It was heavier than I thought it would be and a lot sturdier. You just can't tell from the photo how high quality this organizer is. I love it and hope to use this for many years to come."





The makeup organizer is sold exclusively on Amazon.com for the price of $42.99. Free shipping is available on any order over $49.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "Cosmopolitan Collection wishes to bring customers nothing but the best quality products regarding attractiveness, durability, and ease of use. The company's goal is to satisfy each and every customer with both the dependability of the products and the outstanding customer service. With this affordable acrylic cosmetic organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection wants the world to get organized."





