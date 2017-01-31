Lifestyle & Leisure


Website Update Announced For Cosmopolitan Collection's Makeup Organizer

Cosmopolitan Collection announced that their top-selling makeup organizer will receive a new website update.

ID: 520773
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - It has been nearly two years since Cosmopolitan Collection launched their best-selling [makeup organizer](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G). During that time, the organizer has gained a loyal following of customers, and sales and have continued to grow. In an effort to help their makeup organizer to reach even more potential customers, Cosmopolitan Collection spokesperson Rob Bowser announced this week that the company website will receive an update.

"Since the launch of our makeup organizer, we have learned a lot," said Bowser. "We have learned a lot from our customers. What we want to do now is develop a website that can be a central space for customers to share their insight, knowledge, and experience of working with our makeup organizer. Customers have found creative ways of using the organizer, such as for holding craft supplies, office supplies or tools. We want to encourage them to share photos and stories, and would love to build a website to feature this information." Although the website is currently in development, an exact launch date has not been announced.

Made of a durable acrylic that is shatterproof, scratch-resistant and easy to clean, the [Cosmopolitan Collection organizer](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) is clear, so finding the items organized within the unit is easy. The appearance of the organizer is attractive, and since the organizer comes in two pieces, there is flexibility in the use of the organizer, because it can be used stacked or separated. Within the organizer are compartments and drawers of various shapes and sizes that can hold a wide variety of items.

Nearly 200 customers have written reviews on the Amazon.com listing for the Cosmopolitan Collection organizer. A recent five-star review came from a verified purchaser who wrote "I did a lot of searching before I purchased this organizer. I love how the two sections come apart. You can keep them stacked together but it gives you the option to customize it to fit what you need. I sometimes take one section apart and move it closer to me so I can get easier access to my mascara and eye liners. I was trying to find a way to store my makeup so I could access everything but see it too. This little organizer was a great solution. When it arrived in the mail it was packed very carefully and when I opened it I was stunned. It was heavier than I thought it would be and a lot sturdier. You just can't tell from the photo how high quality this organizer is. I love it and hope to use this for many years to come."



The makeup organizer is sold exclusively on Amazon.com for the price of $42.99. Free shipping is available on any order over $49.

About Cosmopolitan Collection: "Cosmopolitan Collection wishes to bring customers nothing but the best quality products regarding attractiveness, durability, and ease of use. The company's goal is to satisfy each and every customer with both the dependability of the products and the outstanding customer service. With this affordable acrylic cosmetic organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection wants the world to get organized."



More information:
http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection



Keywords (optional):

will, organizer, receive, website, update, makeup, selling, collection, announced, that,



Company information / Profile:

Cosmopolitan Collection
http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection

PressRelease by

Requests:

Cosmopolitan Collection
http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection

1490 A George Dieter 206
El Paso, TX
United States



published by:
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/31/2017 - 02:00
Language: English
News-ID 520773
Character count: 3362
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Cosmopolitan Collection
Ansprechpartner: Rob Bowser Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: El Paso, TX

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 30/01/2017

Number of hits: 83

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Lifestyle & Leisure




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.899
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 145


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z