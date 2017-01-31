âTop Fashion Photographer to Inspire Students on London Photography Course

36exp Photography Ltd is inviting students to enhance their photography skills on a fashion and portrait photography workshop in London led by leading professional Rossella Vanon.

(firmenpresse) - Budding photographers will have the opportunity to learn from top fashion and beauty photographer Rossella Vanon at an upcoming photography course in London.



Students on the one-day Fashion & Beauty Photography Workshop, taking place at the Huddle Studios in East London on Saturday 11th February, will receive a unique insight into the world of photography from an artist at the height of her creative powers.



The workshop is being organised by [36exp Photography School](https://www.36exp.co.uk/), which runs regular London photography courses on a diverse range of photographic subjects.



The Fashion & Beauty Photography Workshop is set to be one of their most popular classes, thanks to the high profile of Rossella Vanon in the fashion industry.



Rossella Vanon regularly shoots cover photos for top fashion magazines such as Marie Claire and Elle, and her private client list includes Profoto and Ottoman Hands Jewellery among others.



During the workshop, Rossella will provide insights into her career, telling the story of how she progressed to where she is today and illuminating the day-to-day life of a top photographer.



Rossellas work is defined by her unique and remarkable use of light and colour. Rossella carefully evaluates and plans both lighting and colour before every shoot so that the images she creates strongly convey mood and feeling through the tones and light which she creates and uses.



As well as learning about Rossellas career and working methods, students will take part in two different shoots during the day. One of the shoots will concentrate on portrait photography; the second one will cover fashion photography.



These hands-on sessions will emulate the process of professional photography shoots. There will be a full team, handpicked by Rossella, working on the shoots including two models, hair and make up and a stylist. Her team will guide students through studio set-up and lighting for each session.





The practical workshop will give photography students the opportunity to work with Rossella, learn about her style and approach, gain experience and build their portfolios with studio images.



Andrew Mason from [36exp Photography Ltd](https://plus.google.com/u/0/+36expCoUk) commented: This workshop is a unique opportunity to work with one of the best fashion photographers in the industry. Students can expect to learn more in one day than they can from years of reading books. This practical course will teach them new skills and inspire them to take better photos, and perhaps become a fashion photographer themselves one day.



Priced at Â£225 and limited to 12 participants, this workshop is expected to sell out fast. Discover more information about this course and other workshops on the 36exp Photography website at https://www.36exp.co.uk





