âHolidaymakers Invited to Stay in Miss Peregrineâs Cottages in Cornwall

Fans of Hollywood movie Miss Peregrineâs Home for Peculiar Children can stay in holiday cottages on the Cornish estate where the film was set.

(firmenpresse) - Visitors to Cornwall are being offered the chance to stay in cottages on the Caerhays Estate, which last year took a starring role in the Hollywood film Miss Peregrines Home for Peculiar Children.



A collection of nine cottages are now available to rent on the estate which provided a backdrop for the the blockbuster movie directed by Tim Burton and starring Eva Green and Rupert Everett.



Miss Peregrines Home for Peculiar Children proved a hit with cinema-goers when it was released last Autumn. The film is based on the bestselling book by American author Ramsom Riggs, which tells the story of a mysterious orphanage for children with peculiar powers.



Much of the film was shot on location at Caerhays Estate, in the village of East Portholland and on the beach at nearby Porthluney Cove. The estate provided the setting for the fictional Welsh island home of Miss Peregrines abandoned orphanage.



Caerhays Estate owner Charles Williams said: They told us they had looked everywhere for an unspoilt coastal location that summed up the vivid descriptions of the book.



Our beaches arent overlooked by giant yachts and there are no jet skis to be seen. So, for a few short months in the Spring we became a small Welsh fishing village. It was great fun and we loved having them here.



Many of the stars and production crew on the film stayed on the estate, including cult director Tim Burton whose famous films include Edward Scissorhands, Beetlejuice and the 2005 remake of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.



Now holidaymakers can walk in the footsteps of the stars by staying in one the estates cottages, which are available to rent through Cornish lettings agent [Niche Retreats](https://www.google.co.uk/maps/place/Niche+Retreats/(at)50.1595524,-5.3715046,10z/data=!4m8!1m2!2m1!1sniche+retreats!3m4!1s0x486ad8361f388899:0xac4ff5d5a3c490e5!8m2!3d50.082065!4d-5.316433).



Among the cottages available to rent on the [Niche Retreats website](http://www.nicheretreats.co.uk/) are the Boat House, which sleeps four people and is located right on the beach at Portholland, and the luxurious rural retreat of the Old Village Hall which sleeps five people.





The nine cottages are all situated on the private estate, near St Austell, which is also home to 140-acres of award winning gardens and a beautiful castle, designed by famous regency architect John Nash.



Matt Osborne from Niche Retreats said: Caerhays was already a very special to stay for an idyllic Cornish holiday. Now it has the added attraction of being the setting for a major Hollywood film, so there is even more reason to book a stay at this unique coastal location.



To see the full range of cottages at Caerhays please visit [http://www.nicheretreats.co.uk/our-retreats/caerha...](http://www.nicheretreats.co.uk/our-retreats/caerhays-holiday-cottages/)





