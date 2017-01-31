OYO Fitness DoubleFlex Portable Gym to Appear on QVC

Celebrity Trainer Nick Bolton Scheduled to Appear on QVC Plus with OYO DoubleFlex

(firmenpresse) - KANSAS CITY, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- OYO Fitness is excited to announce that celebrity trainer Nick Bolton is scheduled to appear on QVC Plus® on January 30, 2017 at 11:30 PM (ET) with the DoubleFlex portable gym, which uses NASA technology developed to keep astronauts in shape on the International Space Station.

The is a unique exercise device that applies resistance to both sides of muscle groups in one motion, building a balanced body in less time. Combining strength with movement, without weight or momentum, the DoubleFlex is a new approach to functional fitness.

"I'm excited to demonstrate to viewers how to get a total body workout with the," said Bolton. "It's truly a unique product, designed for all fitness levels. I think that QVC Plus viewers are really going to be impressed with the DoubleFlex's capabilities."

The OYO DoubleFlex utilizes patented SpiraFlex technology, which was first developed for NASA's astronauts and has since been used to power the Bowflex Revolution home gym. OYO's SpiraFlex technology replaces free weights with smooth resistance. Over 75 total body exercises can be performed with the DoubleFlex, at home, office or on the go.

"The DoubleFlex makes working out easy, convenient, and, most importantly, efficient," said Bolton. "I'm looking forward to showing how to fit fitness in your lifestyle."

The DoubleFlex Total Body Gym, DVD and Nutrition Guide (QVC Item # F12029) is available, while supplies last, through QVC.com, the QVC apps or by calling 800.345.1515.

To learn more about OYO Fitness and their products, please visit .

OYO Fitness designs, develops, and manufactures patented fitness products powered by SpiraFlex technology. Their SpiraFlex resistance technology has also powered exercise devices for NASA and the Bowflex Revolution Home under license to Nautilus Inc.

©2017 QVC, Inc., QVC, the Q and Q Ribbon Logo are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc. and QVC, Inc. Bowflex is the registered trademark of Nautilus Inc.

