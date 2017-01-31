For Womens Health Inc. has just released a new weight loss supplement on Amazon

For Womens Health Inc. has just released a new weight loss supplement with fast results on Amazon. The new supplement is called Glucomannan and they have been testing it on over 1000 women before releasing it to the public.

(firmenpresse) - For Womens Health Inc. has just released a new weight loss supplement with fast results on Amazon. The new supplement is called Glucomannan and they have been testing it on over 1000 women before releasing it to the public.



Glucomannan is a dietary fiber that reduces appetite and increases metabolism, and on top of the weight loss benefits, it reduces cholesterol, blood sugar, and constipation.



This Glucomannan weight loss supplement was created mostly for women to help them lose over 3 pounds a week, and it is on sale on Amazon on this page http://forwomenhealth.org/glucomannan-weight-loss-pills



The 1000 women were split into 2 different groups. The first group has followed For Womens Health weight loss program for 30 days and on average they lost around 11 pounds.



The 2nd group has followed the same weight loss program, however they also took 1 capsule of glucomannan 30 minutes before each meals.



After 30 days, the members of the 2nd group lost on average 17 pounds.



Taking 3 capsules of Glucomannan daily has helped the members of the 2nd test group lose on average 1.5 pounds more per week.



Other people who have only used this Glucomannan diet pills without diet and exercise, were able to reduce their calorie intake with up to 500 calories a day without ever being hungry and they lost on average a pound per week without effort.



Since Glucomannan is a 100% natural supplement, it has recently prescribed even by nutritionists to help women who are overweight and want to start living a normal life.



Since their Glucomannan weight loss supplement is new on Amazon, For Womens Health is giving away for free, their weight loss program with every order.



At the same time, they have their Glucomannan pills on a 50% sale, so all women who want to lose weight fast can buy these new amazing weight loss pills and save almost $20 in this page http://forwomenhealth.org/glucomannan-weight-loss-pills





About us:



For Womens Health is one of the leaders in the weight loss supplements industry, selling most of their products on Amazon.



Contact:

Samantha B

Company: For Womens Health Inc.

Address: 128 Main Street, 03262, N. Woodstock, NH

Telephone No.: 603-745-8971

Website: http://forwomenhealth.org/glucomannan-weight-loss-pills





More information:

http://forwomenhealth.org/glucomannan-weight-loss-pills



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/31/2017 - 06:49

Language: English

News-ID 520792

Character count: 2702

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: For Womens Health Inc.



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 81



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease