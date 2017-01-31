For Womens Health Inc. has just released a new weight loss supplement with fast results on Amazon. The new supplement is called Glucomannan and they have been testing it on over 1000 women before releasing it to the public.
(firmenpresse) - For Womens Health Inc. has just released a new weight loss supplement with fast results on Amazon. The new supplement is called Glucomannan and they have been testing it on over 1000 women before releasing it to the public.
Glucomannan is a dietary fiber that reduces appetite and increases metabolism, and on top of the weight loss benefits, it reduces cholesterol, blood sugar, and constipation.
This Glucomannan weight loss supplement was created mostly for women to help them lose over 3 pounds a week, and it is on sale on Amazon on this page http://forwomenhealth.org/glucomannan-weight-loss-pills
The 1000 women were split into 2 different groups. The first group has followed For Womens Health weight loss program for 30 days and on average they lost around 11 pounds.
The 2nd group has followed the same weight loss program, however they also took 1 capsule of glucomannan 30 minutes before each meals.
After 30 days, the members of the 2nd group lost on average 17 pounds.
Taking 3 capsules of Glucomannan daily has helped the members of the 2nd test group lose on average 1.5 pounds more per week.
Other people who have only used this Glucomannan diet pills without diet and exercise, were able to reduce their calorie intake with up to 500 calories a day without ever being hungry and they lost on average a pound per week without effort.
Since Glucomannan is a 100% natural supplement, it has recently prescribed even by nutritionists to help women who are overweight and want to start living a normal life.
Since their Glucomannan weight loss supplement is new on Amazon, For Womens Health is giving away for free, their weight loss program with every order.
At the same time, they have their Glucomannan pills on a 50% sale, so all women who want to lose weight fast can buy these new amazing weight loss pills and save almost $20 in this page http://forwomenhealth.org/glucomannan-weight-loss-pills
About us:
For Womens Health is one of the leaders in the weight loss supplements industry, selling most of their products on Amazon.
Contact:
Samantha B
Company: For Womens Health Inc.
Address: 128 Main Street, 03262, N. Woodstock, NH
Telephone No.: 603-745-8971
Website: http://forwomenhealth.org/glucomannan-weight-loss-pills
More information:
http://forwomenhealth.org/glucomannan-weight-loss-pills
Date: 01/31/2017 - 06:49
Language: English
News-ID 520792
Character count: 2702
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: For Womens Health Inc.
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 81
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.903
|Registriert Heute:
|4
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|221
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.