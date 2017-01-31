âFoodie Breaks Drive Demand for Porthleven Holiday Cottages

A Cornish holiday company is reporting a growing demand for its holiday cottages in Porthleven thanks to the increasing popularity of the town as a major food and drink destination.

(firmenpresse) - Porthleven Holidays has reported a surge in demand for its holiday cottages thanks to the increasing popularity of the Cornish town of Porthleven as a destination for food lovers.



The [Porthleven based holiday company](http://porthlevenholidays.co.uk/) has seen increasing demand from visitors who are attracted to the town for its quality restaurants, cafs and gastropubs.



Porthleven is a picturesque Cornish town situated around a fishing harbour on the south coast of Cornwall. It has always been popular with holidaymakers, but now quality dining experiences are attracting a new breed of tourist.



Previously Porthleven was overlooked in gastronomic terms, as foodie travellers flocked instead to Padstow, St Ives and Falmouth. But with the addition of famous restaurateurs such as Rick Stein, Porthleven has become the rising star of the Cornish food scene.



Simon Tolson from [Porthleven Holidays](https://www.google.co.uk/maps/place/Porthleven+Holidays/(at)50.0811275,-5.3168891,18z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xbe4787bff35f4953!8m2!3d50.0817779!4d-5.3151559) said: Porthleven is riding a wave of popularity at the moment, driven by the exciting places to eat and drink in the town. Padstow may be better known, but the discerning customer is choosing to go the distance for something extra special.



Popular restaurants in Porthleven include Seadrift, Kota, The Square and Rick Steins new Fish & Shellfish restaurant. These fine-dining experiences are complemented by many great cafs, bakeries, fish and chip shops and pubs.



The town also hosts the Porthleven Food & Music Festival, which draws thousands of people each April to sample and buy Cornish produced foods and treats. In 2017 visitors can see cookery demonstrations by celebrity chefs Anthony Worrall Thomson, and Rick and Jack Stein who will be showcasing dishes from Ricks new TV series.



Mr Tolson added: This year looks set to be a big year for food in Porthleven. Its quickly becoming one of the main reasons people book their cottages with us here in Porthleven. The high standard of options for quality food and drink has really put this small town on the map. Lets hope this trend continues.





More information:

http://porthlevenholidays.co.uk/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Porthleven Holidays

http://porthlevenholidays.co.uk/

PressRelease by

Porthleven Holidays

Requests:

Porthleven Holidays

http://porthlevenholidays.co.uk/

+44-1326-563404

Ocean Blue Cliff Road

Porthleven

United Kingdom

Date: 01/31/2017 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 520793

Character count: 2427

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Porthleven Holidays

Ansprechpartner: Simon Tolson

Stadt: Porthleven

Telefon: +44-1326-563404



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 30/01/2017



Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease