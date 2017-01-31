Singapore Tops the Asian Digital Transformation Index

According to a recent published report, Singapore is now officially first in the Asian Digital Transformation Index, really cementing the success that this company has enjoyed after years and years of aggressively investing in their information infrastructure.

(firmenpresse) - According to a recent published report, Singapore is now officially first in the Asian Digital Transformation Index, really cementing the success that this company has enjoyed after years and years of aggressively investing in their information infrastructure.



Of all the nations around the world, Singapore certainly has to be one of the most forward thinking and technologically savvy. The government has always been about improving infrastructure for its citizens and opening up new business opportunities, and they are really dominating in that aspect right now.



Whats interesting, however, is that Singapore (as a relatively smaller nation) has been able to so quickly climb in this index. After all, according to this new report, Singapore has beaten out South Korean, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, China, Thailand, India, and the Philippines to claim the top spot.



This really isnt something that can be oversold.



The Singapore government has for decades now taken a strong stance towards supporting businesses, supporting innovation, and building up an economy that can compete on a global scale  and they have recently started to really reap some pretty significant benefits because of these investments.



As far as STEM scores are concerned as the key educational level, Singapore is one of the most dominant globally. They are students are very smart and getting smarter, and a lot of that is thanks to the introduction of technology into their educational system from such a young age.



Of course, none of this would have been possible without a forward thinking business and innovation friendly government that has been stable and sustained over a tremendous amount of time. The vision of Singapore as a global leader in all of these areas more than 50 years ago has come true, and the success that this country enjoys is beyond the original visionaries wildest dreams.



Singapore stacks up very favorably against the rest of the competition in Asia, dominating so significantly when it comes to digital infrastructure, human capital, education, Internet and industry connectivity, and a number of other elements that although into this index.





Already the number one country in a number of these categories (and no less than four in any of them), Singapore is poised to continue this dominance because they continue to grow, continue to expand, and continue to innovate compared to some of the other nations on this list that have grown a little bit stale and a little bit stagnant.



Digital partnerships have done a great service to help Singapore dominate the competition as well. Singapore has tremendous digital relationships with almost all of the other nations on this list, as well as partnerships with nations around the world. The environment is very friendly to innovation and connectivity, and Singapore has absolutely no illusions about the future of our world from a purely communication and collaboration standpoint.



Things are already very, very bright in Singapore but it looks like they are going to get even brighter in the years to come! It's an exciting time in the history of this nation for sure.



Contact:

Morris Edwards

Singapore Company Incorporation Consultants Pte Ltd

Telephone: +65 61006673

Address: 10 Anson Road #26-04 International Plaza (Beside Tanjong Pagar MRT), Singapore 079903

E-mail: info(at)companyregistrationinsingapore.com.sg

Website: https://www.companyregistrationinsingapore.com.sg





More information:

http://https://www.companyregistrationinsingapore.com.sg



PressRelease by

Singapore Company Incorporation Consultants Pte Ltd

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/31/2017 - 07:36

Language: English

News-ID 520795

Character count: 3910

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Singapore Company Incorporation Consultants Pte Ltd



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease