TiGenix Enrolls First Patient in Phase Ib/IIa Clinical Trial of Cx611 in Severe Sepsis

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





PRESS RELEASE





TiGenix Enrolls First Patient in Phase Ib/IIa Clinical Trial of Cx611 in Severe

Sepsis



Leuven (BELGIUM) - January 31(st), 2017, 07:00h CET - TiGenix NV (Euronext

Brussels and Nasdaq: TIG), an advanced biopharmaceutical company focused on

developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary platforms

of allogeneic expanded stem cells, today announced that the first patient has

been enrolled and treated in its Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial for Cx611 (SEPCELL)

in the treatment of severe sepsis in community-acquired pneumonia (CAP).



Cx611 is an intravenously-administered product of allogeneic expanded adipose-

derived stem cells (eASCs), which are known for their broad range of

immunomodulatory properties. The SEPCELL trial focuses on patients with severe

community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (or life threatening pneumonia acquired

outside a hospital setting), admitted to intensive care units due to severe

sepsis, requiring mechanical ventilation and/or vasopressors. This study is a

multicenter, international clinical trial to evaluate Cx611 safety profile at

90 days, the reduction in the duration of mechanical ventilation and/or

vasopressors, as well as the overall survival rate, clinical cure, and other

efficacy-related endpoints. Enrolled patients will receive one dose of either

Cx611 or placebo on days one and three - total two doses - in addition to the

standard of care.



Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that arises when the body's response to

an infection injures its own tissues and organs. Sepsis affects over 26 million

people worldwide, each year, and has a mortality rate of up to forty percent.

This condition clearly represents a major unmet medical need and a huge social



burden. In western countries sepsis is still the leading cause of death,

representing exorbitant in-patient costs of approximately 24 billion US dollars

each year, and growing. Patients suffering from severe sepsis display a much

higher level and persistence of inflammation. Cx611, given its multi-dimensional

immunomodulatory properties, may have the potential to modulate and restore the

deregulated immune response in patients with severe community-acquired

pneumonia.



"Patients suffering from severe sepsis are in need of new therapies; however the

development of new drugs has proven to be difficult due to the variety of

patient profiles. We have built on lessons learned from past experiences and

designed the SEPCELL trial with strict inclusion and exclusion criteria, within

a very specific patient population therefore addressing one of the major

pitfalls of previous clinical trials in this indication," said Professor Pierre-

François Laterre, principal investigator within the SEPCELL project, and Chief

of the Intensive Care Service at Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc, Catholic

University of Leuven, Belgium.



"Cx611, with its immunomodulatory action, represents a novel approach to address

severe sepsis. The SEPCELL trial will provide valuable information on the

safety, tolerability and efficacy of Cx611 as a candidate for the treatment of

patients with severe sepsis," said Dr. Marie Paule Richard, Chief Medical

Officer of TiGenix.



Along with TiGenix, the SEPCELL project is represented by a group of five

European research institutes that bring together the necessary competencies,

expertise and resources to achieve the project's goals. SEPCELL has been awarded

a EUR 5.4 million grant by the European Union under the Horizon 2020 Research

and Innovation Programme under Grant Agreement 681031. For more information

about sepsis, the SEPCELL project, objectives and funding, please consult this

link: http://www.sepcell.eu



For more information



Claudia D'Augusta

Chief Financial Officer



T: +34 91 804 92 64



claudia.daugusta(at)tigenix.com





About TiGenix



TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: TIG) is an advanced biopharmaceutical

company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its

proprietary platforms of allogeneic, or donor-derived, expanded stem cells. Two

products from the adipose-derived stem cell technology platform are currently in

clinical development: Cx601 in Phase III for the treatment of complex perianal

fistulas in Crohn's disease patients; and Cx611 which has completed a Phase I

sepsis challenge trial and a Phase I/II trial in rheumatoid arthritis. Effective

July 31, 2015, TiGenix acquired Coretherapix, whose lead cellular product,

AlloCSC-01, is currently in a Phase II clinical trial in Acute Myocardial

Infarction (AMI). In addition, the second product candidate from the cardiac

stem cell-based platform acquired from Coretherapix, AlloCSC-02, is being

developed in a chronic indication. On July 4, 2016, TiGenix entered into a

licensing agreement with Takeda, a large pharmaceutical company active in

gastroenterology, under which Takeda acquired the exclusive right to

commercialize Cx601 for complex perianal fistulas outside the United States.

TiGenix is headquartered in Leuven (Belgium) and has operations in Madrid

(Spain). For more information, please visit http://www.tigenix.com





About Cx611 in Severe Sepsis

Cx611 is an intravenously-administered product of allogeneic expanded adipose-

derived stem cells (eASCs). In May 2015, TiGenix completed a Phase I sepsis

challenge trial showing a favorable safety and tolerability profile for Cx611.

Based on the results of this study, TiGenix is now sponsoring a Phase Ib/IIa

clinical trial (the SEPCELL study) in severe sepsis secondary to community-

acquired pneumonia (CAP). SEPCELL is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-

controlled, Phase Ib/IIa study in patients with CAP requiring mechanical

ventilation and/or vasopressors. The trial is expected to enroll 180 patients,

and will be conducted in multiple European centers. Subjects will be randomized

1:1 to receive either active investigational product (Cx611) or placebo.

Additionally all patients will be treated with the standard of care, which

generally includes antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs. The primary endpoint

is the number, frequency and type of adverse events during a 90 day period with

an exploratory follow-up reaching up to two years. Secondary endpoints include

the reduction in the duration of mechanical ventilation and/or vasopressors,

improved survival, clinical cure of sCAP, and other infection-related endpoints.



Forward-looking information

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates with

respect to the anticipated future performance of TiGenix and the market in which

it operates. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be

recognised by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes",

"anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may",

"will" and "continue" and similar expressions. They include all matters that are

not historical facts. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on

various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties

and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may not

prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon

factors that are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, actual results, the

financial condition, performance or achievements of TiGenix, or industry

results, may turn out to be materially different from any future results,

performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts

and estimates. Given these uncertainties, no representations are made as to the

accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and

estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only

speak as of the date of the publication of this press release. TiGenix disclaims

any obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, forecast or

estimates to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard

thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such

statement, forecast or estimate is based, except to the extent required by

Belgian law.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: TiGenix via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.tigenix.com



PressRelease by

TiGenix

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/31/2017 - 07:02

Language: English

News-ID 520802

Character count: 9846

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TiGenix

Stadt: Leuven





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease