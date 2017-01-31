Telenor Group makes your car smart

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Telenor Group today announced the pilot of Telenor Connect, a new IoT app
enabling drivers to keep track of their car, and the establishment of a new
Nordic Car Connect Forum with key leading partners.
In addition to a comprehensive overview of vehicle status, car owners also have
access to a complete ecosystem of car-related and tailored services within the
app. A network of trusted partners will offer personalized and timely offers to
the customer, ensuring a seamless experience for the car owners.
Telenor Connect will first be tested in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, before being
rolled out in the Nordics as well as potentially in other markets in Telenor
Group's global footprint and beyond.
The IoT initiative will be unveiled at the first Nordic Car Connect Forum at
StartupLab in Oslo today. The newly established forum gathers representatives
across sectors, company size and borders, and aims to become the number one
meeting point for companies driving innovation within the connected car
ecosystem in the Nordics.
"As IoT increasingly goes mass market, Telenor wants to offer customers smart
and useful services that make their daily digital lives easier. By 2020,
forecasts indicate that more than 250 million connected cars will be on the
roads and we know that within IoT, the connected car offers one of the biggest
opportunities. Telenor can play a central role in moving IoT for cars beyond
navigation by enabling a digital platform for new services within the connected
car ecosystem. The mobile phone offers endless opportunities for our partners
and also the startup community, which can develop content for the app
ecosystem," says Sigve Brekke, President & CEO of Telenor Group.
Telenor Group has partnered with leading companies in their verticals in the
Nordics to provide the best offers and services for the user of Telenor Connect;
Bertel O. Steen (Norway only), Circle K Europe, EasyPark, If P&C Insurance, and
Mekonomen Group (not Denmark). The customer can choose which services they want
to use and with whom to share data with from the app.
The app will also offer 4G Wifi hotspot in the car, enabling a range of tailored
in-car entertainment services on the move.
Telenor Group is a member of European Automotive-Telecom Alliance and has
significant competence and experience within IoT, primarily through its global
vehicle Telenor Connexion. Together with customers including car companies such
as Volvo and Nissan, the company has designed smart and innovative IoT solutions
deployed across the globe. The Telenor Connect app is the latest step in Telenor
Group's smart car offering and has been developed by Telenor and partner
Swedspot, a spin-off from Swedish car-manufacturer Saab Automobile which offers
connectivity solutions for vehicles.
The ecosystem API makes it possible for Telenor's large partner and startup
network to develop applications for the platform and to expand the connected car
ecosystem to become the leading app store for cars in the Nordics.
Press contact:
Hanne Knudsen, Telenor Group Communications
+4790804015
Hanne.knudsen(at)telenor.com
Click here for the logo & app illustrations
About the Nordic Car Connect Forum:
The forum gathers representatives across sectors, company size and borders, and
aims to become the number one meeting point for companies driving innovation
within the connected car ecosystem in the Nordics. The members will meet
quarterly and will be organized by and at locations of the founding partners
Bertel O. Steen, Circle K Europe, EasyPark, If P&C Insurance, Mekonomen Group,
Swedspot and Telenor Group.
Twitter (at)NCCForum
www.nordiccarconnect.com
Quotes from the founding partners of Nordic Car Connect Forum:
Bjorn Maarud, CEO Bertel O. Steen AS.
"Bertel O. Steen wants to be an active contributor in what we consider to be
the most innovative ecosystem in the Nordic region. By being one of the initial
partners in this, we get a unique opportunity to evaluate and develop new
products and services to our customers. This is just the start of how we will
communicate with and offer products and services to our customers in the future
- and we are ready."
Jacob Schram, Group President Europe, Circle K
"Our business will change more in the next decade than in the last century. To
make life easier for our customers in an ever changing world, it is essential
that we share our knowledge and develop in competent partnerships."
Johan Birgersson, CEO EasyPark Group
"I'm delighted to be teaming up with Telenor for this year's Nordic Car Connect
forum. This is an exciting era for drivers everywhere, and EasyPark is proud to
be working with such strong partners to improve the urban experience by
providing drivers with smart new services. Together we remain at the cutting
edge of digital parking solutions, leading innovation within the connected car
ecosystem in the Nordics."
Morten Byholt, Nordic Head of Product and Pricing, If P&C
"If P&C's ambition is to be the leading insurer for connected services. Our goal
is to test new customer friendly solutions, that simplifies the daily lives of
our three million customers. We are honored to have been invited to the Nordic
Car Connect Forum by Telenor and look forward to exploring new exciting
opportunities together."
Petra Bendelin, CEO of ProMeister Solutions within Mekonomen Group
"Together with leading partners in the Nordic Car Connect Forum we will offer
even more comprehensive solutions and services tailored to each car owner. The
connected car is the next step in our efforts to develop our industry, create
transparency and make car life easier."
Niclas Lindmark, CEO Swedspot
"The connected vehicle is a disruptive technology that will change traditional
auto industry structures, lead to new business models and change the nature of
the business. The key to be competitive in the new landscape is to work with
open ecosystems and partnerships."
