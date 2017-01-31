Santhera Nominates New Board Members for Election at Upcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Liestal, Switzerland, January 31, 2017 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN)
announces that its Board of Directors is nominating Elmar Schnee, Philipp
Gutzwiller, Patrick Vink, MD, and Thomas Meier, PhD and CEO of Santhera, for
election to the Board of Directors at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be
held on April 4, 2017. Thomas Meier will also be proposed as Delegate of the
Board.
Santhera plans to extend its Board of Directors and nominates Elmar Schnee,
Philipp Gutzwiller, Patrick Vink, MD (as previously announced) and Thomas Meier,
PhD, CEO of Santhera, for election as new members of the Board of Directors at
the Company's forthcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 4, 2017. Subject
to his election to the Board of Directors, the Company's CEO Thomas Meier will
be appointed Delegate of the Board.
On the extension of the Board Martin Gertsch, Chairman of Santhera, commented:
"Over the last couple of years, Santhera has progressed to a new, exciting stage
and is preparing for strong growth of its international business. With these
nominees, the Board will gain additional experienced senior executives to
strengthen the strategic expertise in growing global pharmaceutical businesses.
This will be instrumental for the future development of Santhera and I look very
much forward to their support and contribution."
Profiles of the Board nominees for election at the Annual Shareholders Meeting
of April 4, 2017:
Elmar Schnee is an experienced executive with a proven track record of managing
global pharmaceutical companies. His broad expertise spans senior leadership
responsibilities across a variety of functions and geographies in the
pharmaceutical industry. At present, Elmar Schnee is Chief Operating Officer of
MindMaze, a neuro-technology company spun off from the Swiss Federal Institute
of Technology (EPFL). Prior to his current responsibility, he was Chairman, CEO
and board member of Cardiorentis in Zug, Switzerland. Previously, he was a
General Partner and member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA, responsible for
its worldwide pharmaceutical business. He also led the major restructuring of
the business including the acquisition and integration of Serono. Prior to
Merck, Elmar Schnee held senior roles as managing director and in marketing,
licensing, strategy and business development with UCB Pharma, Sanofi-Synthelabo,
Migliara Kaplan and Fisons. He currently serves on the board of directors of
listed Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Stallergenes Greer as well as several other
privately held life science companies.
Philipp Gutzwiller is a senior corporate finance professional with a focus on
the life sciences industry. He is highly experienced in delivering finance
solutions to pharmaceutical companies and can count on a strong network within
the finance and healthcare industry in the US, Europe and Japan. Currently, he
is Global Head Healthcare at Lloyds Banking Group plc in London. He has
accumulated over 15 years' experience as a banker to the broader healthcare
industry, advising corporate and private equity clients on the assessment,
financing and execution of acquisitions and capital market transactions. He
started his career at Roche as a financial controller and later worked as an
executive in the firm's corporate mergers and acquisitions team.
Patrick Vink, MD, is currently already an advisor to Santhera's Board. He also
advises the life sciences industry and has over 25 years of global industry
experience. As a former member of company executive teams, he adds extensive
experience in interacting with key stakeholders like investors, the financial
community and government officials both from European and US perspectives. In
his latest assignment, Patrick Vink was employed as Chief Operating Officer at
Cubist Pharmaceuticals, overseeing all worldwide commercial and technical
operations as well as global alliance management and managing the company's P&L.
Previously, Patrick Vink held several senior management positions with Mylan
Inc., Novartis Generics / Sandoz, Biogen and Sanofi-Synthelabo. He currently is
chairman of privately-held NMD Pharma and Acacia Pharma and a member of the
board of listed Concordia International Corp. and several privately held life
science companies.
Thomas Meier, PhD, is Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Santhera and
the Company's Chief Executive Officer since 2011. He and his team have been
driving the strong progress Santhera made over the past few years, establishing
the Company as a leader in mitochondrial medicine and a successful specialty
pharmaceutical company. As a neuroscientist by training he adds scientific and
business experience in the field of mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases to
the Board and is foreseen to serve as the Delegate of the Board.
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company
focused on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical
products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases.
Santhera's lead product Raxone is authorized in the European Union, Norway,
Iceland and Liechtenstein for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic
neuropathy (LHON). For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the second indication
for Raxone, Santhera has filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in
the European Union and Switzerland. In collaboration with the US National
Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing
Raxone in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and
omigapil for congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), all areas of high unmet
medical need. For further information, please visit the Company's website
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(®) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
