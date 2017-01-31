Santhera Nominates New Board Members for Election at Upcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Santhera Nominates New Board Members for Election at Upcoming Annual

Shareholders' Meeting

Liestal, Switzerland, January 31, 2017 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN)

announces that its Board of Directors is nominating Elmar Schnee, Philipp

Gutzwiller, Patrick Vink, MD, and Thomas Meier, PhD and CEO of Santhera, for

election to the Board of Directors at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be

held on April 4, 2017. Thomas Meier will also be proposed as Delegate of the

Board.



Santhera plans to extend its Board of Directors and nominates Elmar Schnee,

Philipp Gutzwiller, Patrick Vink, MD (as previously announced) and Thomas Meier,

PhD, CEO of Santhera, for election as new members of the Board of Directors at

the Company's forthcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 4, 2017. Subject

to his election to the Board of Directors, the Company's CEO Thomas Meier will

be appointed Delegate of the Board.



On the extension of the Board Martin Gertsch, Chairman of Santhera, commented:

"Over the last couple of years, Santhera has progressed to a new, exciting stage

and is preparing for strong growth of its international business. With these

nominees, the Board will gain additional experienced senior executives to

strengthen the strategic expertise in growing global pharmaceutical businesses.

This will be instrumental for the future development of Santhera and I look very

much forward to their support and contribution."



Profiles of the Board nominees for election at the Annual Shareholders Meeting

of April 4, 2017:



Elmar Schnee is an experienced executive with a proven track record of managing

global pharmaceutical companies. His broad expertise spans senior leadership



responsibilities across a variety of functions and geographies in the

pharmaceutical industry. At present, Elmar Schnee is Chief Operating Officer of

MindMaze, a neuro-technology company spun off from the Swiss Federal Institute

of Technology (EPFL). Prior to his current responsibility, he was Chairman, CEO

and board member of Cardiorentis in Zug, Switzerland. Previously, he was a

General Partner and member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA, responsible for

its worldwide pharmaceutical business. He also led the major restructuring of

the business including the acquisition and integration of Serono. Prior to

Merck, Elmar Schnee held senior roles as managing director and in marketing,

licensing, strategy and business development with UCB Pharma, Sanofi-Synthelabo,

Migliara Kaplan and Fisons. He currently serves on the board of directors of

listed Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Stallergenes Greer as well as several other

privately held life science companies.



Philipp Gutzwiller is a senior corporate finance professional with a focus on

the life sciences industry. He is highly experienced in delivering finance

solutions to pharmaceutical companies and can count on a strong network within

the finance and healthcare industry in the US, Europe and Japan. Currently, he

is Global Head Healthcare at Lloyds Banking Group plc in London. He has

accumulated over 15 years' experience as a banker to the broader healthcare

industry, advising corporate and private equity clients on the assessment,

financing and execution of acquisitions and capital market transactions. He

started his career at Roche as a financial controller and later worked as an

executive in the firm's corporate mergers and acquisitions team.



Patrick Vink, MD, is currently already an advisor to Santhera's Board. He also

advises the life sciences industry and has over 25 years of global industry

experience. As a former member of company executive teams, he adds extensive

experience in interacting with key stakeholders like investors, the financial

community and government officials both from European and US perspectives. In

his latest assignment, Patrick Vink was employed as Chief Operating Officer at

Cubist Pharmaceuticals, overseeing all worldwide commercial and technical

operations as well as global alliance management and managing the company's P&L.

Previously, Patrick Vink held several senior management positions with Mylan

Inc., Novartis Generics / Sandoz, Biogen and Sanofi-Synthelabo. He currently is

chairman of privately-held NMD Pharma and Acacia Pharma and a member of the

board of listed Concordia International Corp. and several privately held life

science companies.



Thomas Meier, PhD, is Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Santhera and

the Company's Chief Executive Officer since 2011. He and his team have been

driving the strong progress Santhera made over the past few years, establishing

the Company as a leader in mitochondrial medicine and a successful specialty

pharmaceutical company. As a neuroscientist by training he adds scientific and

business experience in the field of mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases to

the Board and is foreseen to serve as the Delegate of the Board.





About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company

focused on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical

products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases.

Santhera's lead product Raxone is authorized in the European Union, Norway,

Iceland and Liechtenstein for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic

neuropathy (LHON). For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the second indication

for Raxone, Santhera has filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in

the European Union and Switzerland. In collaboration with the US National

Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing

Raxone in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and

omigapil for congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), all areas of high unmet

medical need. For further information, please visit the Company's website

www.santhera.com.



Raxone(®) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.



For further information, contact:

Thomas Meier, PhD, Chief Executive Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer

Officer Phone +41 61 906 89 65

Phone +41 61 906 89 64 christoph.rentsch(at)santhera.com

thomas.meier(at)santhera.com





US investor contact: US Public Relations contact:

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC Deanne Eagle, Planet Communications

Phone +1 212 915 2568 Phone +1 917 837 5866

hans(at)lifesciadvisors.com deanne(at)planetcommunications.nyc





Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for

or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This

publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the

Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties

and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those

expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place

undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any

contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.



# # #



More information:

http://www.santhera.com



Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG

