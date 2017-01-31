Novartis drug Votubia® receives EU approval to treat refractory partial-onset seizures in patients with TSC

* Votubia is the first adjunctive treatment approved in the EU specifically

for partial-onset seizures in children and adults with tuberous sclerosis

complex (TSC)



* Approval addresses unmet need as up to 60% of patients with TSC suffering

from seizures become unresponsive to available anti-epileptic therapies[1]



* Decision marks the third TSC-related indication for Votubia in the EU, where

it is also approved to treat SEGA and renal angiomyolipomas[2]



Basel, January 31, 2017 - Novartis today announced that the European Commission

has approved Votubia(®) (everolimus) dispersible tablets* as an adjunctive

treatment for patients aged two years and older whose refractory partial-onset

seizures, with or without secondary generalization, are associated with tuberous

sclerosis complex (TSC). Votubia is now the first approved pharmacologic therapy

in all 28 member states of the European Union (EU), plus Iceland and Norway,

specifically for the treatment of refractory partial-onset seizures associated

with TSC[2].



"With this latest approval of Votubia in the EU, patients with TSC suffering

from refractory partial-onset seizures - one of the most debilitating

manifestations of TSC - now have a new therapeutic option to address a critical

unmet need," said Bruno Strigini, CEO, Novartis Oncology. "This is a welcome

advance and an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to improving care

for this patient community."



The EU approval of Votubia was based on efficacy and safety data from a pivotal

Phase III study (EXIST-3: EXamining everolimus In a Study of TSC), which found



that when used as an adjunctive therapy, Votubia significantly reduced the

frequency of refractory partial-onset seizures associated with TSC compared to

placebo. Efficacy and safety of two trough exposure concentrations of Votubia,

3-7 ng/mL (low exposure) and 9-15 ng/mL (high exposure) were assessed. Patients

in all treatment arms concomitantly received one to three anti-epileptic drugs

(AEDs) during the eighteen weeks of study core phase. The youngest patient

enrolled was two years of age. Seizure response rate (>=50% reduction) was

significantly greater with Votubia low exposure (LE) (28.2%, 95% confidence

interval [CI] 20.3 - 37.3; p=0.008) and high exposure (HE) (40.0%, 95% CI 31.5 -

49.0; p<0.001) vs placebo (15.1%, 95% CI 9.2 - 22.8). The median percentage

reduction from baseline in seizure frequency was also significantly greater

among patients randomized to Votubia LE (29.3%, 95% CI 18.8 - 41.9; p=0.003) and

HE (39.6%, 95% CI 35.0 - 48.7; p<0.001) vs placebo (14.9%, 95% CI 0.1 - 21.7).

The most common all-grade adverse events (AEs) of any cause reported during the

core phase at frequencies >=15% in Votubia LE/HE arms included stomatitis,

diarrhea, nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, and pyrexia[3].



Tuberous sclerosis complex is a rare genetic disorder affecting up to one

million people worldwide[4]. Approximately 85% of individuals with TSC are

affected by epilepsy, and uncontrolled seizures associated with TSC can be

debilitating for patients[1]. Votubia is the only approved non-surgical option

indicated for treating non-cancerous brain and kidney tumors in certain patients

with TSC. EXIST-3 is the first Phase III study to demonstrate the significant

benefit of adjunctive Votubia in the treatment of refractory partial-onset

seizures in patients with TSC[2],[5]. These data may be used to support

regulatory filings in other countries.



Votubia works by inhibiting the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), a protein

that regulates multiple cellular functions. TSC is caused by mutations in the

TSC1 or TSC2 genes, resulting in hyperactive signaling of the mTOR pathway which

can lead to increased cellular growth and proliferation, neuronal hyper-

excitability, abnormalities in cortical architecture and network function and

impaired synaptic plasticity[6],[7]. Pre-clinical research suggests that

hyperactive mTOR activity may influence several mechanisms of epileptogenesis,

the gradual process by which the brain develops epilepsy in TSC[8].



About EXIST-3 (EXamining everolimus In a Study of TSC)

EXIST-3 is a Phase III, three-arm, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled

study of the efficacy and safety of high and low exposure ranges of Votubia as

adjunctive therapy in patients with TSC who have refractory partial-onset

seizures, defined as seizures persisting despite the use of two or more

sequential regimens of single or combined anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs). The study

enrolled male and female participants (ages 2.2 - 56.3 years) with clinically

defined TSC, who were on stable doses of one to three AEDs for at least four

weeks prior to a two-month, pre-randomization, evaluation period[2],[3].



The primary objective was to assess the effectiveness of adjunctive Votubia as

compared to placebo in reducing refractory partial-onset seizures in patients

with TSC. Secondary objectives included the percentage of patients free from

seizure during the maintenance period, change in seizure frequency, and safety.



The most frequent (>=10%) all grade adverse events (AEs), of any cause, reported

with Votubia LE/HE vs placebo included stomatitis (54.7%/63.8% vs 9.2%),

diarrhea (17.1%/21.5% vs 5.0%), nasopharyngitis (13.7%/16.2% vs 16.0%), upper

respiratory tract infection (12.8%/15.4% vs 12.6%), pyrexia (fever) (19.7%/13.8%

vs 5.0%), vomiting (12.0%/10.0% vs 9.2%), cough (11.1%/10.0% vs 3.4%), and rash

(6.0%/10.0% vs 2.5%). Grade 3 or 4 AEs occurred in 13 (10.9%) patients in the

placebo group, 21 (17.9%) patients in the LE group, and 31 (23.8%) patients in

the HE group[3].



About tuberous sclerosis complex

Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) may cause non-cancerous tumors to form in vital

organs including the brain, kidney, heart, lungs, and skin, as well as resulting

disorders such as epilepsy, autism, cognitive impairment, behavioral problems,

and psychiatric disorders. Many people with TSC show evidence of the disease in

the first year of life. However, because manifestations vary from person to

person and can take years to develop, many children are not diagnosed until

later in life, often with the onset of seizures, skin lesions or other

significant symptoms, such as developmental delays. Because TSC is a lifelong

condition, the latest professional diagnostic guidelines issued in 2012 advise

that individuals be monitored by a doctor experienced with the disorder to

ensure tumor growth or new symptoms are identified early[6],[9].



About Votubia (everolimus)

In the European Union (EU), everolimus is approved as Votubia tablets for the

treatment of adult patients with renal angiomyolipoma associated with TSC who

are at risk of complications (based on factors such as tumor size or presence of

aneurysm, or presence of multiple or bilateral tumors) but who do not require

immediate surgery. The evidence is based on analysis in sum of angiomyolipoma

volume. Votubia tablets and dispersible tablets are also indicated in the EU for

the treatment of patients with subependymal giant cell astrocytoma (SEGA)

associated with TSC who require therapeutic intervention but are not amenable to

surgery. The evidence is based on analysis of change in SEGA volume. Further

clinical benefit, such as improvement in disease-related symptoms, has not been

demonstrated. Votubia dispersible tablets are also indicated in the EU as an

adjunctive treatment for patients aged 2 years and older whose refractory

partial-onset seizures, with or without secondary generalization, are associated

with TSC.



In the United States (US), everolimus is approved as Afinitor(®) tablets for the

treatment of adult patients with renal angiomyolipoma and TSC, not requiring

immediate surgery. Afinitor tablets and Afinitor Disperz(TM) (dispersible

tablets) are also indicated in the US in pediatric and adult patients with TSC

for the treatment of SEGA that requires therapeutic intervention but cannot be

curatively resected.



Additionally, Afinitor tablets are approved in >110 countries, including the US

and EU, for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma following progression

on or after vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-targeted therapy (in the

US, specifically following sunitinib and sorafenib); locally advanced,

metastatic or unresectable progressive neuroendocrine tumors (NET) of pancreatic

origin; and for advanced HR+/HER2- breast cancer in combination with exemestane,

after prior endocrine therapy. It is also approved in >40 countries, including

the US and EU, for the treatment of adult patients with progressive, well-

differentiated (Grade 1 or 2), nonfunctional NET of gastrointestinal (GI) or

lung origin that are unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic.



Everolimus is available from Novartis under the brand names Afinitor,

Certican(®) and Zortress(®) for use in oncology and transplant patient

populations and is exclusively licensed to Abbott and sublicensed to Boston

Scientific for use in drug-eluting stents.



Indications vary by country and not all indications are available in every

country. The safety and efficacy profile of everolimus has not yet been

established outside the approved indications. Because of the uncertainty of

clinical trials, there is no guarantee that everolimus will become commercially

available for additional indications anywhere else in the world.



Important safety information

Votubia/Afinitor can cause serious side effects including lung or breathing

problems, infections (including sepsis), and kidney failure, which can lead to

death. Patients taking concomitant angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE)

inhibitors may be at an increased risk for angioedema. Mouth ulcers and mouth

sores are common side effects. Votubia/Afinitor can affect blood cell counts,

kidney and liver function, and blood sugar, cholesterol, and triglyceride

levels. Votubia/Afinitor may cause fetal harm in pregnant women. Highly

effective contraception is recommended for women of child-bearing potential

while receiving Votubia/Afinitor and for up to eight weeks after ending

treatment. Women taking Votubia/Afinitor should not breast feed. Fertility in

women and men may be affected by treatment with Votubia/Afinitor.



The most common adverse drug reactions (incidence >=10 percent) are infections

(including sore throat and runny nose, upper respiratory tract infection,

pneumonia, sinusitis, and urinary tract infection), mouth ulcers, skin rash,

feeling tired, diarrhea, fever, vomiting, nausea, cough, decreased appetite, low

level of red blood cells, headache, abnormal taste, absence of menstrual

periods, acne, inflammation of lung tissue, irregular menstrual periods,

swelling of extremities or other parts of the body, high level of blood sugar,

feeling weak, itching, weight loss, high levels of cholesterol, and nose bleeds.

The most common Grade 3-4 adverse drug reactions (incidence >=2 percent) are

mouth ulcers, infections (including pneumonia), low level of red blood cells,

high level of blood sugar, feeling tired, absence of menstrual periods,

diarrhea, low white blood cells, inflammation of lung tissue, feeling weak,

fever, and spontaneous bleeding or bruising. Cases of hepatitis B reactivation,

blood clots in the lung or legs, and pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia (PJP) have

been reported. Abnormalities were observed in hematology and clinical chemistry

laboratory tests.



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "advance," "milestone," "ongoing," "commitment," "may,"

"suggests," "yet," "will," or similar terms, or by express or implied

discussions regarding potential new indications or labeling for Votubia, or

regarding potential future revenues from Votubia. You should not place undue

reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the

current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are

subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set

forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that Votubia

will be submitted or approved for any additional indications or labeling in any

market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Votubia

will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, management's

expectations regarding Votubia could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial

results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or

delays or government regulation generally; the company's ability to obtain or

maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; general economic and

industry conditions; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including ongoing pricing pressures; safety, quality or manufacturing issues,

and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on

file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the

information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any

obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press

release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has

leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved

net sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 9.0 billion (USD 8.4 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in approximately

155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



*Known as Afinitor (everolimus) for certain patients with SEGA or renal

angiomyolipoma associated with TSC in the US and other countries.



References

[1] Chu-Shore C.J., et al. The natural history of epilepsy in tuberous

sclerosis complex. Epilepsia. 2010: 51(7): 1236-1241.



[2] Votubia Summary of Product Characteristics. January 2017.



[3] French. J.A., et al. Adjunctive everolimus therapy for treatment-

resistant focal-onset seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis (EXIST-

3): a phase 3, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study.

Lancet. Available at http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(16)31419-2.

Accessed January 2017.



[4] Budde, K. and Gaedeke, J. Tuberous sclerosis complex-associated

angiomyolipomas: focus on mTOR inhibition. American Journal of Kidney

Diseases. 2012:276-283.



[5] Afinitor (everolimus) Prescribing information. East Hanover, New Jersey,

USA: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; February 2016.



[6] National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke fact sheet. 2010.



[7] Wong, M. Mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathways in neurological

diseases. Biomed Journal. 2013; 36(2): 1-17.



[8] Ostendorf, A. and Wong, M. mTOR inhibition in epilepsy: rationale and

clinical perspectives. CNS Drugs. 2015:91-99.



[9] Northrup, H. et al. Tuberous sclerosis complex diagnostic criteria

update: recommendations of the 2012 international tuberous sclerosis

complex consensus conference. Pediatric Neurology. 2013; 49: 243-254





