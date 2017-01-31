Gemalto to supply new Digital Identity Solution for the Swedish Tax Agency

Amsterdam, Jan. 31, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader

in digital security, has been awarded a multi-year contract to supply its eGov

authentication platform for online services, Premium Polycarbonate eID cards and

a comprehensive Enrollment and Issuance solution to Skatteverket, the Swedish

Tax Agency(1). This ID card provides official proof of identity and access to a

range of government services and can be issued to all residents, regardless if

they have Swedish citizenship or not. In the future, the development of a secure

digital identity will enable users to also access online services of

Skatteverket and other Swedish authorities(2), with eGov enabling strong

authentication.



Gemalto is due to begin supplying and personalizing the ID cards in early 2017

for a period of at least five years. The demand for these cards has been

steadily increasing since they were first introduced in 2009. Applicants will be

able to provide their signature and be photographed at one of 27 nationwide

offices where Gemalto will deploy more than 80 enrollment kiosks as well as

desktop stations. This information will be sent directly and securely to Gemalto

for card issuance. The personalized cards will be distributed via a network of

38 offices. Gemalto is also supplying smart card readers, to support end users

accessing government and financial institutions' services online.



"By using our cloud-based eGov platform to securely authenticate citizens

online, the interaction with authorities will be simplified," said Tommi

Nordberg, Senior Vice President of Government Programs at Gemalto. "As a result

we can offer extended support to Skatteverket's digital identity scheme and end

users, and encourage greater use of the eID cards online."



(1 )The Swedish Tax Agency (Swedish: Skatteverket) is a government agency in



Sweden responsible for national tax collection and administering the population

registration.



(2) The online services will in the near future enable end users to access all

information held about themselves, or their private company, in the tax records.

The electronic ID gives access to other authorities as well, such as the social

insurance system and the eHealth Agency, where citizens can access their

electronic medical prescriptions.



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.







For more information visit www.gemalto.com







