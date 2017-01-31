Berkeley Energia: Quarterly Report December 2016



Berkeley Energia completes equity financing and orders equipment for main construction





Berkeley Energia is pleased to announce highlights for the quarter to 31 December 2016.



The highlights of the quarter include:



- Off-take agreement concluded with Interalloys for double initial volume and growing demand from US and Asian utilities



- US$30 million raised from London institutions in oversubscribed fundraise



- Main equipment for the crushing circuit ordered



- Major land acquisitions completed ahead of commencement of Salamanca mine construction



- Infrastructure development continues to progress



- Appointment of Mr Paul Thomson as Chief Financial Officer



- The Company has been shortlisted for the UK Stock Market Awards Investor Relations Team of the Year Award, along with Tesco, Sainsburys and Next



Managing Director, Paul Atherley, commented:



The last quarter of 2016 was one of the most significant for Berkeley. We made progress on the first stages of construction, signed an off-take agreement and raised US$30 million in an equity raise.



We continue to work very closely with the local community and we are proud of the relationships we have created and the strong ongoing local support we have received as we prepare for construction.



The Salamanca mine is being constructed just as uranium prices have begun rising after multi-year lows. We are receiving growing interest from US and Asian utilities who are looking to diversify their off-take with a low cost producer in the heart of the European Union.



For further information please contact:



Berkeley Energia-

Paul Atherley, Managing Director -

Hugo Schumann, Chief Commercial Officer-

E: info(at)berkeleyenergia.com -

T: +44 207 478 3900-



Buchanan Communications Ltd.



Bobby Morse, Senior Partner

Anna Michniewicz, Account Director

E: BKY(at)buchanan.uk.com

T: +44 207 466 5000



Overview



Following a decade of exploration and US$60 million of investment, Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY: AIM/ASX) has placed orders for major equipment for the crushing circuit at its 100% owned Salamanca mine in Western Spain.



The low capital and operating costs place the mine at the very bottom of the global cost curve for uranium production, enabling the Company to proceed with construction, even as uranium prices have fallen to 12 year lows.



Sentiment towards the uranium market began to turn towards the end of last year. In mid-December the spot price jumped 10% with UxC reporting that several utilities had entered the market.



Demand is expected to grow significantly as US and EU utilities commence re-contracting for medium to long term supply and Chinese demand for its US$570 billion new reactor fleet begins to build.



With operating costs almost exclusively in Euros and a revenue stream in US dollars the Salamanca mine is expected to continue to benefit from the effects of deflationary pressures within the European Union.



Following the successful and oversubscribed capital raising completed in December, the Company is fully funded through the development phase with US$31 million in cash and no debt as at 31 December 2016.



Off-take agreement concluded with Interalloys for double initial volume and growing demand from US and Asian utilities



The Company signed a binding off-take agreement with Interalloys Trading Limited for the sale of the first uranium production from the Salamanca mine.



The parties converted the previously announced Letter of Intent into a binding agreement that included a doubling of annual contracted volumes to a total of two million pounds over a five-year period. Potential exists to increase annual volumes further as well as extend the contract to a total of three million pounds.



A combination of fixed and market related pricing will apply in order to secure positive margins in the early years of production whilst ensuring the Company retains the ability to achieve potentially higher prices in the future.



An average fixed price of US$43.78 per pound of contracted and optional volumes was agreed between the parties. This compares with a prevailing spot price, of approximately US$18 per pound at that time.



The Company is in discussions with other potential off-takers in relation to contracts with terms similar to those outlined in the Interalloys Agreement with pricing at or around long term benchmark levels for term contracts.



Contracts for sale will be entered into in the ordinary course of business as the Company actively builds its off-take book with high quality off-takers as the project advances towards commercial production.



US$30 million raised from London institutions in oversubscribed fundraise



During the quarter, the Company successfully raised US$30 million from Londons generalist blue chip institutions who now constitute a significant portion of the share register. The placing was completed at a price of 45 pence per share, a slight discount to the share price at the time.



Proceeds from the raise are being used to accelerate the development of the Salamanca mine in Spain, including construction of the crushing circuit, the centralised processing facility and land acquisition. In addition, the funding will allow for the completion of the Front End Engineering Design activities, the commencement of construction and provide working capital.



This strong institutional support for this successful financing was a positive endorsement of the Salamanca mine.



Main equipment for the crushing circuit ordered



The Company announced that full construction of the Salamanca mine will commence in early 2017 following the order of the first major items for the crushing circuit.



Proceeds from the US$30 million equity raise were used to order primary jaw crusher and a secondary cone crusher from the Sandvik Group, one of the worlds leading suppliers of crushers and related equipment, in a move that accelerates development of the Salamanca mine.



The final cost of the equipment ordered was more than 20% below estimates from the definitive feasibility study. The Company, which already sits at the bottom of the cost curve in terms of capital and operating costs, will continue to pursue cost optimisation opportunities as it proceeds towards full construction.



Major land acquisitions completed ahead of commencement of Salamanca mine construction



Following the US$30 million equity raise, the Company completed key land acquisitions which will accelerate the development of its Salamanca mine.



The successful acquisition and lease of over five hundred hectares of land will allow for the completion of the initial infrastructure currently underway and the commencement of construction of the processing plant in the first quarter of 2017 together with construction of a medium voltage substation, reagent storage facilities and buildings.



Infrastructure development continues to progress



Initial infrastructure development of the Salamanca mine commenced in August 2016 with the re-routing of the existing electrical power line to service the mine and a five kilometre realignment of an existing road.



The infrastructure development continues to progress as planned with the five kilometre road deviation, which will be completed in the summer, development of pedestrian footpaths, secure cattle paths and the installation of a Wifi network for the local villagers as part of the Companys commitment to improve infrastructure for the local community.



Berkeley Energia shortlisted for IR Team of the Year award



Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company was shortlisted for the UK Stock Market Awards Investor Relations Team of the Year Award. Other companies nominated include Tesco, Sainsburys and Next.



The award recognises companies that have most effectively disseminated information to existing and potential shareholders across the full range of media, as well as creating, and continuing to create, shareholder value.



Exploration targeting further Zona 7 style deposits to resume this quarter



The exploration programme targeting further Zona 7 style deposits will resume during the coming quarter.



The programme will be aimed at making new discoveries similar to Zona 7 where no radiometric anomaly was present. Drill targets will be identified using a combination of techniques including ionic leach, ground geochemistry, radon emission and detailed structural mapping.



Last year, the Company reported high grade intersections extending to a maximum depth of 271 metres at grades consistent with, or higher than, the average grade of the Zona 7 resource. The discovery of further deposits of this quality has the potential to maintain annual production at over 4 million pounds a year on an ongoing basis.



Strong interest from financiers and strategic partners



The Company is currently in a strong financial position and is considering a range of financing options whilst remaining focused on its aim of minimising dilution in order to protect the equity value of its shareholders.



The Company continues to progress discussions with various potential strategic partners and financiers interested in taking a minority stake in the Salamanca mine, all of whom are currently undertaking detailed legal, financial and technical due diligence.



Appointment of Chief Financial Officer



Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Mr Paul Thomson was appointed as CFO of the Company. Mr Thomson joins Berkeley with many years of experience in the mining industry.



Mr Thomson was CFO of Aureus Mining Inc., a gold producer in West Africa, from 2011 to 2016 during which time the company evolved from an explorer, to a developer and then a gold producer. Prior to Aureus, he was in Business Development at Kazakhmys Plc. Mr Thomson is a chartered accountant and worked with Ernst & Young.



Mr Thomsons appointment has bolstered the financing department of the Company and his experience in his previous roles will be highly relevant as the Company prepares for construction.



Commitment to the community and the environment



The Company continues to be committed to the revitalisation of the local community and being a good neighbour and community business partner.



The Company has been by far the biggest investor in a rural community suffering from decades of under investment and will high levels of unemployment, especially amongst its youth.



The Company has to date received over 21,000 applications for the first 200 direct jobs it will create. It has estimated that for this type of business there will be a multiplier of 5.1 indirect jobs for every direct job created, resulting in over 2,750 direct and indirect jobs forecast when the mine is in full production.



The Company has formalized its good neighbour and good community business partner commitment via a cooperation agreement with the highly supportive local municipalities.



The policy of preferentially hiring and training local residents has been very well received with the training programmes continuing to be heavily oversubscribed, to date over 100 potential employees have attended courses organised by the Company.



Training programmes will continue to run throughout 2017 to ensure that sufficient people from the local communities are qualified for jobs created during the construction and mining phases. The Company is currently receiving applications for a training programme for security guards.



The Companys commitment to the environment remains a priority and, as outlined in the Environmental License and the Environmental Measures Plan, it will plant trees over some 75 to 100 hectares of land in the region.





Commitment to raising the number of women employees-

The Company remains committed to gender diversity, as evidenced by the high number of women employed throughout the various levels of the Company. Currently over 37% of the team in Spain are women and we are committed to raising this number over the coming years.





Competent Persons Statement



The information in this announcement that relates to the Definitive Feasibility Study, Mineral Resources for Zona 7, Ore Reserve Estimates, Mining, Uranium Preparation, Infrastructure, Production Targets and Cost Estimation is extracted from the announcement entitled Study confirms the Salamanca project as one of the worlds lowest cost uranium producers dated 14 July 2016, which is available to view on Berkeleys Energia Limited (Berkeley) website at www.berkeleyenergia.com.



Berkeley confirms that: a) it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcement; b) all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resources, Ore Reserve Estimate, Production Target, and related forecast financial information derived from the Production Target included in the original announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed; and c) the form and context in which the relevant Competent Persons findings are presented in this announcement have not been materially modified from the original announcements.



The information in the original announcement that relates to the Definitive Feasibility Study is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Mr Jeffrey Peter Stevens, a Competent Person who is a Member of The Southern African Institute of Mining & Metallurgy, a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) included in a list posted on the ASX website from time to time. Mr. Stevens is employed by MDM Engineering (part of the Amec Foster Wheeler Group). Mr. Stevens has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.



The information in the original announcement that relates to the Ore Reserve Estimates, Mining, Uranium Preparation, Infrastructure, Production Targets and Cost Estimation is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Andrew David Pooley, a Competent Person who is a Member of The Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) included in a list posted on the ASX website from time to time. Mr. Pooley is employed by Bara Consulting (Pty) Ltd. Mr. Pooley has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.



The information in the original announcement that relates to the Mineral Resources for Zona 7 is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled or reviewed by Mr Malcolm Titley, a Competent Person who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Titley is employed by Maja Mining Limited, an independent consulting company. Mr Titley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.



Forward Looking Statement



Statements regarding plans with respect to Berkeleys mineral properties are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that Berkeleys plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed as currently expected. There can also be no assurance that Berkeley will be able to confirm the presence of additional mineral deposits, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic or that a mine will successfully be developed on any of Berkeleys mineral properties.



Appendix 1: Summary of Mining Tenements

As at 31 December 2016, the Company had an interest in the following tenements:

Location Tenement Name Percentage Status

Interest



Spain

Salamanca D.S.R Salamanca 100% Granted

28

(Alameda)



D.S.R Salamanca 100% Granted

29

(Villar)



E.C. Retortillo-S100% Granted

antidad



E.C. Lucero 100% Pending

I.P. Abedules 100% Granted

I.P. Abetos 100% Granted

I.P. Alcornoques 100% Granted

I.P. Alisos 100% Granted

I.P. Bardal 100% Granted

I.P. Barquilla 100% Granted

I.P. Berzosa 100% Granted

I.P. Campillo 100% Granted

I.P. Castaños 2 100% Granted

I.P. Ciervo 100% Granted

I.P. Dehesa 100% Granted

I.P. El Águlia 100% Granted

I.P. Espinera 100% Granted

I.P.Halcón 100% Granted

I.P. Horcajada 100% Granted

I.P. Mailleras 100% Granted

I.P. Mimbre 100% Granted

I.P. Oñoro 100% Granted

I.P. Pedreras 100% Granted

I.P. El Vaqueril-100% Pending

I.P. Calixto 100% Pending

I.P. Melibea 100% Pending

I.P. Clerecía 100% Pending

I.P. Clavero 100% Pending

I.P. Conchas 100% Pending

I.P. Lis 100% Pending

E.P. Herradura 100% Pending

Cáceres I.P. Almendro 100% Granted

I.P. Ibor 100% Granted

I.P. Olmos 100% Granted

Badajoz I.P. Don Benito 100% Granted

Este



I.P. Don Benito 100% Granted

Oeste



Ciudad RealI.P. Damkina Frac100% Granted

cion

1

I.P. Damkina Frac100% Granted

cion

2

I.P. Damkina Frac100% Granted

cion

3

-

No tenements were acquired or disposed of during the quarter ended 31 December 2016. There were no changes to beneficial interest in any mining tenements due to Farm-in or Farm-out agreements. No beneficial interest in Farm-in or Farm-out agreements were acquired or disposed during the quarter.







