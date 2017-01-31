Drone Aerial Filming Company Light Colour Sound Launches New Website

Light Colour Sound this week announces the launch of its new responsive website showcasing its drone aerial video, cinematography and photography work.

(firmenpresse) - Drone aerial filming and cinematography specialist Light Colour Sound has this week launched a new website to showcase its drone and film production work.



The new website includes information on the full range of aerial filming and video production services the company offers, as well as video clips showcasing its professional client work.



The Cornwall based company provides aerial filming services for companies all over the UK and overseas. Its client list includes Red Bull, the National Trust, the BBC and National Geographic, taking its creative cinematographers all over the world for professional TV, film and video shoots.



Light Colour Sounds work takes its operatives to some spectacular locations, from the cliffs of Cornwall to the glaciers of Iceland. The team of adventure sports enthusiasts are always up for a challenge and use their skills and experience to get the perfect footage, sometimes in remote locations under extreme conditions.



Whats more, the team at [Light Colour Sound](http://lightcoloursound.co.uk/) are BBC approved drone operators due to their recent work on a well known drama series. To achieve this status, the company had to have all of its drones, safety processes and operational procedures audited by the BBC accredited suppliers team.



Company spokesperson and drone pilot James Keith commented: Obtaining this approval only goes to strengthen our image as a drone team that not only provides the highest quality aerial filming, but we do it safely.



The new website was designed and developed in-house by the companys talented creatives, meaning they had full control over the style and content of the site. It utilises the latest standards of responsive design, offering great performance across different devices, from desktop to tablets to mobile phone.



James Keith commented: It was important for us to have a professional looking website that also represented our unique identity and creativity. Were really pleased with the result and look forward to hearing comments from our prospective clients.





For more information, visit http://lightcoloursound.co.uk/





http://lightcoloursound.co.uk/



Light Colour Sound

http://lightcoloursound.co.uk/

+44-7983-706452

High Street

Newquay

United Kingdom

