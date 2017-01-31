Sustainably environmentally friendly

CapaGeo: product innovations from renewable raw materials

(PresseBox) - The new CapaGeo product range was presented as conserving resources at BAU 2017 in Munich. Due to the use of renewable raw materials, these novel interior dispersions, enamels and wood-oils are especially environmentally friendly and formulated in premium quality. At the same time they exhibit optimum working properties. "With CapaGeo we are entering a new segment and taking on the role of a forerunner. Caparol is therefore filling a gap in the market and is above all addressing environmentally conscious, life-style orientated and demanding customers who value products which are consciously made reflecting responsibility. We want to conserve our precious and limited resources through the use of renewable raw materials in manufacture," explains head of product management, Wolfgang Hoffmann, about Caparol's ecological way forward.

Since paints largely consist of water and mineral raw materials, the focus of the research was primarily on the carbon-based constituents. In particular the use of dispersion agents based on mineral oil was thoroughly examined under this aspect, since mineral oil is not a renewable raw material. If paints are to be sustainable, then an important factor is the substitution of petrochemical base materials. "The conservation of limited resources is an important aspect of a structural change within the building paints industry towards a bio-economy for which Caparol, as the forerunner, is engaging with new products," says Hoffmann.

In co-operation with a renowned German chemical company it has been possible to replace the mineral-oil based binders by renewable biogenic materials. Here, mainly plant oils, waste fats and biogas are used. For example, bio-naphtha is produced from organic residual materials and plant oils and biogas from kitchen waste. During the production of plant oils, attention is paid to make sure that they originate from sustainable sources which are certified according to international sustainability criteria, such as the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC). They ensure a measurable reduction in greenhouse gases, sustainable use of acreage in the cultivation of oil-producing plants and the protection of natural habitats as well as social sustainability components which ensure a profitable livelihood for the plant producers. With the new CapaGeo products Caparol is making an important step towards realising the aspiration of harmonising paints with nature. The concept does not depend on niche products, but rather on key performers in the product range, such as interior paints currently on the market.







PressRelease by

Caparol Farben Lacke Bautenschutz GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/31/2017 - 08:39

Language: English

News-ID 520818

Character count: 2725

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Caparol Farben Lacke Bautenschutz GmbH

Stadt: Ober-Ramstadt





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease