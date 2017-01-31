âVisitors Urged to Book Direct for Best Rates on Cornwall Cottage Holidays

Cornwall holiday lettings agent Duchy Holidays recommends people book their holiday cottages direct, rather than use big online travel agents, to secure best rates and service.

(firmenpresse) - People looking for a cottage holiday in Cornwall should book direct with a knowledgeable local agent for the best rates and service, says Duchy Holidays.



The Cornwall based cottage holiday company says that customers can get the best price on accommodation by booking direct, rather than using online travel agents such as Airbnb and OwnersDirect.



These international websites offer a great service to connect holidaymakers with local accommodation owners but they take a hefty commission which is passed on to the customer. By booking direct through a local agent such as [Duchy Holidays](https://www.google.co.uk/maps/place/Duchy+Holidays/), customers pay the advertised price without any additional service charge.



OwnersDirect recently switched their business model to take a percentage based service fee from customers instead of charging an annual fee to cottage owners. On a cottage holiday that can cost into the thousands, this additional charge can run into hundreds of pounds.



Chelsea Johnson from [Duchy Holidays](http://www.duchyholidays.co.uk/) explained: These sites are excellent until you get to the end of the booking process and realise youre required to pay a service charge that adds significantly to the cost of a holiday.



We think this is unfair and off-putting to potential customers. Therefore commissions we require are paid by the cottage owners and included in the advertised fee. You know exactly what the price will be when you book direct with us.



In addition to this, potential holidaymakers are missing out on special offers and late deals which may not be advertised by the big online travel agents.



We update our website daily with special offers and late deals which can significantly reduce the cost of holiday accommodation, said Chelsea Johnson. It would be too time consuming and expensive to advertise such offers with these online travel agents, so these special offers and deals dont often get seen by people browsing these big sites.





Some of the other advantages of booking direct through a local travel agent include in-depth knowledge of the local area and properties, and the ability to chat on the phone with a real person.



Chelsea Johnson added: Its a lot easier to deal with us! We operate a quick response Cornwall contact centre, which is open until 9pm, in addition to our 24hr emergency helpline for guests. We are familiar with all the properties so we can give useful advice and local knowledge. You cant get this kind of service from a generic website based in the States. If you want the best of Cornwall, book with someone who knows the area inside out.



