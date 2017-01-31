Global Batteries Market for Smart Wearables to Grow at a CAGR of 28.91% 2017-2021

Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global batteries market for smart wearables for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the demand for the batteries that are used in smart wearables by end-users in each region and their corresponding key countries.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 31, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Global Batteries Market for Smart Wearables 2017-2021. The global batteries market for smart wearables will experience a significant growth during the forecast period.



About Batteries Market for Smart Wearables



The market is highly dependent on the unit shipment of the smart wearable devices owing to the increasing demand for wearable electronics from diverse industries like military and protection, architecture, sports and fitness, transportation, fashion and entertainment, and medical. Miniaturization of electronic components and increasing use of nanotechnology have been boosting the demand for smart wearable technologies across all application segments.



Technavios analysts forecast the global batteries market for smart wearables to grow at a CAGR of 28.91% during the period 2017-2021.



Covered in this report



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Batteries Market For Smart Wearables 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.





Key vendors

Enfucell

Guangzhou FULLRIVER Battery New Technology

LG Chem

Panasonic Industrial Devices & Solutions

Samsung SDI



Other prominent vendors

Accutronics

Batteries and Power Solutions

Blue Spark Technologies

BrightVolt

Cymbet

Front Edge Technology

IMPRINT ENERGY

Infineon Technologies

ProLogium Technology

VARTA Microbattery



Market driver

High demand for wearable lifestyle devices.

Market challenge

Low-value proposition of smart wearables and the faster discharge rate of batteries.

Market trend

Improvements in wearable battery technology.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



