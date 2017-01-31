/ Coal


Global Batteries Market for Smart Wearables to Grow at a CAGR of 28.91% 2017-2021

Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global batteries market for smart wearables for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the demand for the batteries that are used in smart wearables by end-users in each region and their corresponding key countries.

The global batteries market for smart wearables will experience a significant growth during the forecast period.

About Batteries Market for Smart Wearables

The market is highly dependent on the unit shipment of the smart wearable devices owing to the increasing demand for wearable electronics from diverse industries like military and protection, architecture, sports and fitness, transportation, fashion and entertainment, and medical. Miniaturization of electronic components and increasing use of nanotechnology have been boosting the demand for smart wearable technologies across all application segments. 

Technavios analysts forecast the global batteries market for smart wearables to grow at a CAGR of 28.91% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report 

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 

Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Batteries Market For Smart Wearables 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. 



Key vendors 
Enfucell
Guangzhou FULLRIVER Battery New Technology
LG Chem
Panasonic Industrial Devices & Solutions
Samsung SDI

Other prominent vendors 
Accutronics
Batteries and Power Solutions
Blue Spark Technologies
BrightVolt
Cymbet
Front Edge Technology
IMPRINT ENERGY
Infineon Technologies
ProLogium Technology
VARTA Microbattery

Market driver 
High demand for wearable lifestyle devices.
Market challenge 
Low-value proposition of smart wearables and the faster discharge rate of batteries.
Market trend 
Improvements in wearable battery technology.
Key questions answered in this report 
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors? 

Date: 01/31/2017  

