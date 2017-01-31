Global Battery Market Industry For POS Terminals to Grow at a CAGR of 9.35% 2017-2021

Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global battery market for POS terminals for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 31, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Global Battery Market for Point of Sale Terminals 2017-2021. Increased penetration of POS terminals in the retail and hospitality sectors is driving the market. The need for secure transactions by the merchants in these sectors will likely fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
About Battery Market for POS Terminals
The rise in the number of retail outlets is another major factor contributing to the growing sales of POS terminals. Post-2018, the revenue earned by the vendors is likely to be largely based on the software and add-on services provided by them. Add-on services include store management tools such as inventory management, sales analysis, customer relationship management, advertising, and marketing.
Technavios analysts forecast the global battery market for POS terminals to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Battery Market For POS Terminals 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
LiPol Battery
Overlander
Panasonic
Shenzhen Glida Electronics
Other prominent vendors
Ayaa Technology
Hangzhou Future Power Technology
HCT Electric
Sanyi Doctor Technology
Shenzhen Cowon Technology
Shenzhen CPKD Technology
Shenzhen Enbar Technology
Ubetter Technology
Market driver
Augmented demand from the consumer electronic market.
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Misconceptions regarding EMV POS terminals.
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Growth of manufacturing hubs in Southeast Asia.
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
POS market overview
Definitions
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by battery type
Global battery market for POS terminals by battery type
Li-ion batteries
NiMH batteries
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Global battery market for POS terminals by end-user
Retail
Hospitality
Continued (at)......
