Global Battery Market Industry For POS Terminals to Grow at a CAGR of 9.35% 2017-2021

Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global battery market for POS terminals for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 31, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Global Battery Market for Point of Sale Terminals 2017-2021. Increased penetration of POS terminals in the retail and hospitality sectors is driving the market. The need for secure transactions by the merchants in these sectors will likely fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



About Battery Market for POS Terminals



The rise in the number of retail outlets is another major factor contributing to the growing sales of POS terminals. Post-2018, the revenue earned by the vendors is likely to be largely based on the software and add-on services provided by them. Add-on services include store management tools such as inventory management, sales analysis, customer relationship management, advertising, and marketing.



Technavios analysts forecast the global battery market for POS terminals to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% during the period 2017-2021.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global battery market for POS terminals for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Battery Market For POS Terminals 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.





Key vendors

LiPol Battery

Overlander

Panasonic

Shenzhen Glida Electronics

Other prominent vendors

Ayaa Technology

Hangzhou Future Power Technology

HCT Electric

Sanyi Doctor Technology

Shenzhen Cowon Technology

Shenzhen CPKD Technology

Shenzhen Enbar Technology

Ubetter Technology



Market driver

Augmented demand from the consumer electronic market.

Market challenge

Misconceptions regarding EMV POS terminals.

Market trend

Growth of manufacturing hubs in Southeast Asia.

Key questions answered in this report



What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents



PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

POS market overview

Definitions

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by battery type

Global battery market for POS terminals by battery type

Li-ion batteries

NiMH batteries

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Global battery market for POS terminals by end-user

Retail

Hospitality



