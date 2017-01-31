Global Computer-Aided Design Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021

Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global CAD market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 31, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Global Computer-Aided Design Market 2017-2021. CAD refers to a software tool used to achieve accuracy in designing and modeling of products and components of an organization.



About CAD



CAD solutions are widely adopted by industries, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics, and others. The solutions help end-users develop prototypes of products digitally before the production stage. They also help in the development of industry-specific products.



Technavios analysts forecast the global CAD market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.



Covered in this report



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



Americas

APAC

EMEA



Technavio's report, Global CAD Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

Autodesk

Dassault Systmes

PTC

Siemens PLM Software



Other prominent vendors

Menhirs NV

Encore Software

Stratasys

Graebert

SolveSpace

TurboCAD



Market driver

Growth of R&D in SMEs in aerospace and defense industry.



Market challenge

Availability of CAD software from open source.

Market trend

Shift from perpetual license model to subscription model.

Key questions answered in this report



What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



