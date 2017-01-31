Global Computer-Aided Design Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021

Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global CAD market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 31, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Global Computer-Aided Design Market 2017-2021. CAD refers to a software tool used to achieve accuracy in designing and modeling of products and components of an organization.
Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=943565
About CAD
CAD solutions are widely adopted by industries, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics, and others. The solutions help end-users develop prototypes of products digitally before the production stage. They also help in the development of industry-specific products.
Technavios analysts forecast the global CAD market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global CAD market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Make An Enquiry: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=943565
Technavio's report, Global CAD Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Autodesk
Dassault Systmes
PTC
Siemens PLM Software
Other prominent vendors
Menhirs NV
Encore Software
Stratasys
Graebert
SolveSpace
TurboCAD
Market driver
Growth of R&D in SMEs in aerospace and defense industry.
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Ask For Discount: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-computer-aided-design-market-2017-2021-report.html#discount-form
Market challenge
Availability of CAD software from open source.
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Shift from perpetual license model to subscription model.
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Continued (at)......
Get Full Info with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-computer-aided-design-market-2017-2021-report.html
More information:
http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-computer-aided-design-market-2017-2021-report.html
About Market Research Hub
Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.
MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.
Contact
90 State Street,
Albany, NY 12207,
United States
Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com
Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
Date: 01/31/2017 - 10:20
Language: English
News-ID 520824
Character count: 3631
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Market Research HUB
Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub
Stadt: Albany
Telefon: 5186212074
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 31.01.2017
Number of hits: 65
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.911
|Registriert Heute:
|12
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|5
|Gäste Online:
|328
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.