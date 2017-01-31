Business News


Global Smart trash bin Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.48% during the period 2017-2021

The global smart trash bin market has been registering positive growth over the last few years and is shaping up to become one of the top competitive markets at a global level. With the rise in globalization, ample growth opportunities are being created in the market.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 31, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Global Smart Trash Bin Market 2017-2021. Increased penetration of POS terminals in the retail and hospitality sectors is driving the market. The global smart trash bin market has been registering positive growth over the last few years and is shaping up to become one of the top competitive markets at a global level.

About Smart Trash Bin 


Technavios analysts forecast the global smart trash bin market to grow at a CAGR of 16.48% during the period 2017-2021. With the rise in globalization, ample growth opportunities are being created in the market.

Covered in this report 

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart trash bin market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of smart trash bins.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 

Americas

APAC
EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Smart Trash Bins Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. 

Key vendors 

iTouchless Housewares & Products
Nine Stars
Spectrum Brands
Simplehuman

Other prominent vendors 
EKO USA
Enevo Oy
Honey-Can-Do
Home Depot
Modernhome

Market driver
Touchless trash bins offering convenience and preventing cross-contamination of germs


Market challenge 

Low and slow adoption of smart solutions in developing countries
Market trend 

New players entering the market with differentiated offerings
Key questions answered in this report 

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors? 

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendors
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
What are smart trash bins?
Global smart trash bin market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Global smart trash bin market by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Global smart trash bin market by end-user
Global smart trash bin market in the residential segment
Global smart trash bin market in the commercial segment

Continued (at)......

