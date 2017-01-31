Global Smart trash bin Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.48% during the period 2017-2021

The global smart trash bin market has been registering positive growth over the last few years and is shaping up to become one of the top competitive markets at a global level. With the rise in globalization, ample growth opportunities are being created in the market.

12207

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 31, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Global Smart Trash Bin Market 2017-2021. Increased penetration of POS terminals in the retail and hospitality sectors is driving the market. The global smart trash bin market has been registering positive growth over the last few years and is shaping up to become one of the top competitive markets at a global level.



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=943563



About Smart Trash Bin





Technavios analysts forecast the global smart trash bin market to grow at a CAGR of 16.48% during the period 2017-2021. With the rise in globalization, ample growth opportunities are being created in the market.



Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart trash bin market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of smart trash bins.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



Americas



APAC

EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Smart Trash Bins Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=943563



Key vendors



iTouchless Housewares & Products

Nine Stars

Spectrum Brands

Simplehuman



Other prominent vendors

EKO USA

Enevo Oy

Honey-Can-Do

Home Depot

Modernhome



Market driver

Touchless trash bins offering convenience and preventing cross-contamination of germs



For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge



Low and slow adoption of smart solutions in developing countries

For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend



New players entering the market with differentiated offerings

For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report



What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Ask For Discount: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-smart-trash-bin-market-2017-2021-report.html#discount-form



Table of Contents



PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Top-vendors

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

What are smart trash bins?

Global smart trash bin market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Global smart trash bin market by product

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Global smart trash bin market by end-user

Global smart trash bin market in the residential segment

Global smart trash bin market in the commercial segment



Continued (at)......



Get Full Info with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-smart-trash-bin-market-2017-2021-report.html





More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-smart-trash-bin-market-2017-2021-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About Market Research Hub



Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

Contact



90 State Street,



Albany, NY 12207,



United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)



Tel: +1-518-621-2074



Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com



Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Date: 01/31/2017 - 10:20

Language: English

News-ID 520825

Character count: 4411

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: 5186212074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 31.01.2017



Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease