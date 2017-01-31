The global smart trash bin market has been registering positive growth over the last few years and is shaping up to become one of the top competitive markets at a global level. With the rise in globalization, ample growth opportunities are being created in the market.
(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 31, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Global Smart Trash Bin Market 2017-2021. Increased penetration of POS terminals in the retail and hospitality sectors is driving the market. The global smart trash bin market has been registering positive growth over the last few years and is shaping up to become one of the top competitive markets at a global level.
Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=943563
About Smart Trash Bin
Technavios analysts forecast the global smart trash bin market to grow at a CAGR of 16.48% during the period 2017-2021. With the rise in globalization, ample growth opportunities are being created in the market.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart trash bin market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of smart trash bins.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Smart Trash Bins Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=943563
Key vendors
iTouchless Housewares & Products
Nine Stars
Spectrum Brands
Simplehuman
Other prominent vendors
EKO USA
Enevo Oy
Honey-Can-Do
Home Depot
Modernhome
Market driver
Touchless trash bins offering convenience and preventing cross-contamination of germs
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Low and slow adoption of smart solutions in developing countries
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
New players entering the market with differentiated offerings
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Ask For Discount: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-smart-trash-bin-market-2017-2021-report.html#discount-form
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendors
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
What are smart trash bins?
Global smart trash bin market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Global smart trash bin market by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Global smart trash bin market by end-user
Global smart trash bin market in the residential segment
Global smart trash bin market in the commercial segment
Continued (at)......
Get Full Info with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-smart-trash-bin-market-2017-2021-report.html
More information:
http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-smart-trash-bin-market-2017-2021-report.html
About Market Research Hub
Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.
MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.
Contact
90 State Street,
Albany, NY 12207,
United States
Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com
Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
Date: 01/31/2017 - 10:20
Language: English
News-ID 520825
Character count: 4411
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Market Research HUB
Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub
Stadt: Albany
Telefon: 5186212074
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 31.01.2017
Number of hits: 67
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.911
|Registriert Heute:
|12
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|327
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.