Global Walking Tractor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.33% 2017-2021

Global Walking Tractor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Walking tractor, commonly known as the two-wheel tractor is controlled by an operator and is self-powered in nature.



About Walking Tractor



Walking tractor, commonly known as the two-wheel tractor is controlled by an operator and is self-powered in nature. The walking tractor can work with different attachments like cultivator, trailer, and a plough. The walking tractor is mainly used for horticultural, industrial landscaping, small-scale farming, and gardening. It is also called single axle walking type tractor, walk-behind tractor or power tiller. However, the riding seat is available in certain models of walking tractor.



Technavios analysts forecast the global walking tractor market to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% during the period 2017-2021.



Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global walking tractor market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of the walking tractor across various geographies.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW



Technavio's report, Global Walking Tractor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

BCS America

Deere & Company



Grillo



Other prominent vendors

CLAAS Jinyee Agricultural Machinery (Shandong)

Kranti Agro

Mahindra and Mahindra

Kubota Agricultural Machinery

Shandong Changlin Machinery Group

V.S.T Tillers Tractors



Market driver

Increasing farm mechanization in developing countries.

Market challenge

Lack of educated workforce in agricultural sector.

Market trend

Emergence of electric powered walking tractor.

Key questions answered in this report



What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



About Market Research Hub



Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Comments on this PressRelease