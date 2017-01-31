EasySendy Pro Adds One-click Built-in 'Ariticmail MTA' SMTP

The biggest challenge for an email marketer is to avoid the junk or spam box of the subscribers. Email marketers want to do everything that will assure a 100 percent inbox delivery.

(firmenpresse) - The biggest challenge for an email marketer is to avoid the junk or spam box of the subscribers. Email marketers want to do everything that will assure a 100 percent inbox delivery. EasySendy Pro - a SaaS application from Dataaegis Software Pvt Ltd that allows its users to connect with any cloud SMTP servers to send out emails. It provides a compact solution that includes email list segmentation, autoresponders, and high inbox delivery. The core functionality of the application is that it allows sending email campaigns via multiple cloud SMTP relay servers. The improved inbox delivery and email open rates help to generate better ROI.



EasySendy Pro is backed by the core concepts of micro-delivery that ultimately allows large businesses to send out a huge volume of emails to their subscribers. The multichannel delivery infrastructure ensures email delivery on time with high inbox placement. It connects with Amazon SES, Mandrill, MailerQ, LeaderSend, Dyn, ElasticEmail, Mailgun, Sparkpost, SendinBlue, MailJet, and TipiMail. Pro now caters to more than 2000+ businesses globally.



Pro has grown to become one of the most touted solutions in the market. However, minute observations revealed that Pro is complicated in regards to setting up. Also, the initial bounces and integration on any cloud SMTP provider were two major challenges.



Pro announced its built-in integration with Ariticmailmta SMTP solution. Ariticmail MTA belongs to the same parent company, Dataaegis, and is already associated with many enterprise customers globally. With this integration, the application is now one of a kind of hybrid email marketing solution. It is a simple hybrid solution for SMEs and enterprise. Artiticmailmta SMTP helps in building email reputation with the mailbox provider, once configured properly with Pro. To get the best benefits, the user needs to align important email records, SPF, DKIM, and DMARC keys on their email sending domain name.



The integration of Ariticmailmta SMTP with Pro ensure benefits like:





1. One touch access

2. Adding of SPF and DKIM records via a single dashboard

3. High deliverability with inbox placement

4. RoI optimization



Features of Ariticmail MTA SMTP primarily include:



- Advanced machine learning: Users can understand where, when and how their emails have fared. Based on this data, the user can conduct the next step. This helps in optimized email campaign delivery.

- Async technology: There will never be a delay in email delivery with async technology. If an email does not get delivered for any reason, the remaining emails do not land in the queue. Rather, whatever is the status; it gets reported back to the SMTP.

- Dynamic Scalability: Whether it is a huge volume of IP addresses or database size, scalability is never an issue with Ariticmailmta SMTP.



EasySendy Pro has been bootstrapped since its inception. On identifying the market gap, Easysendy Pro and AriticmailMTA SMTP together, has taken measures to unknot the complexities of email deliverability. The team thrives on 'Delivering Value at Scale' and 'Undeterred focus on bigger opportunities. Catering to small and medium businesses, as well as Enterprise, Pro has garnered some rave reviews in the industry. Since 2016, Pro is in function, and now is looking ahead to unleash its potential with Ariticmailmta SMTP . The addition of advanced machine learning is all set to change the face of email marketing.



CONTACT:

Aman Chaurasia, Media Relations

EasySendy Pro, DataAegis Software Pvt. Ltd.

Address: 340 S Lemon Ave # 9009, Walnut, CA 91789, United States

Phone: +91-9713117950

Email: aman(at)easysendy.com

Website: https://easysendy.com/





