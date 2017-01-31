District Heights Pest Control Bed Bugs Extermination Services Launched

MTB Pest Control, a pest control company based in District Heights, Maryland, launched a variety of updated bed bugs control and other pest extermination services. The company works with licensed and certified professionals to ensure effective 24/7 pest control services for residential and commercial clients.

More information is available at [http://mtbpestcontrol.net](http://mtbpestcontrol.net/).



Rodents, termites, and, more frequently, different types of insects have always lived near humans, often causing a variety of unpleasant consequences, from food alteration to spreading diseases.



Bed bugs are some of the most common pests, and such infestations can cause significant problems for residents or hotel owners. Immediate extermination services are necessary as soon as the first bed bugs are spotted.



These insects are small, typically less than a quarter of an inch in size, and their color ranges from mahogany to reddish brown. They typically hide in mattresses and bedsheet creases, and they can live for up to five months without food. Bed bugs colonies are thus extremely resistant to lack of inhabitance, often sticking to a property even after it has been disinhibited and put up for sale.



The bed bug bite is typically not painful at first, but it is followed by itchy red welts that are relatively unpleasant. It is important to contact professional pest control services as soon as the first bite marks are noticed, since simply washing or vacuuming the bedsheets and mattresses will not remove the problem.



MTB Pest Control provides immediate, 24/ intervention for cases of bed bug infestation, in an effort to offer competitive pest control services.



The family-owned company has extensive experience providing reliable pest control services for Maryland residential and commercial clients, and the pest technicians are bonded, licensed and insured for safe and effective services.



MTB Pest Control uses the latest extermination substances, fully-compliant with safety norms and limiting the risk of allergies and other health problems.





In addition to bed bug extermination, the company also offers extensive additional pest control services including rodents, bugs, termites, spider control, wall injection, outdoor pest control and more.



Initial estimates are completely free and non-obligatory.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting [http://mtbpestcontrol.net](http://mtbpestcontrol.net/).





