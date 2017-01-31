Spycrushers Launches New Spy Camera Products

Spycrushers rep announces new spy camera and hidden camera product launches on Spycrushers.com

Geneva, IL - Spycrushers rep announces new spy camera and hidden camera product launches on Spycrushers.com



Recently Spycrushers Co-Founder, Ryan Anderson announced the launch of several new spy camera and hidden camera products on their company website.



We have several new spy camera products that we have developed and launched on our website. The new spy cam products launches started right before the end of the 4th quarter, just in time for the holiday sale season, said Anderson.



According to Anderson the list of new spy cameras includes 1080p & 720p HD spy pens , spy camera watches, hidden camera wifi desktop clocks, hidden camera smoke detectors, photo frame spy cameras and more.



Each new product has been hand pick by a team of staff responsible for bring only the most sought after and highest quality spy camera products to our line, Anderson continued.



Anderson went on to say that every product sold includes a no hassle new replacement or money back guarantee.



If customers are not 100% satisfied with their purchase contact us for immediate resolution, Anderson stated.



Anderson spoke to the group of press conference attendees in length regarding uses and best practices regarding their hidden camera products.



Customers typically buy our products for personal surveillance and fun. Weve enjoyed thousands of positive feedback from our many customers praising how their device help them resolve an issue they were experiencing or just how much fun they had creating spying and covert videos. However, we always advise our customers to be aware of the law regarding usage of our devices. That way they understand prior to making a purchase what is considered safe activity and what is not, Anderson concluded.



The Spycrushers line of spy camera products can be found online at Spycrushers.com or Amazon using search word spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.





About SpyCrushers



SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.



