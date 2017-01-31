fluidOps Builds Market Presence through New Partner Program

fluid Operations® AG (fluidOps), a leader in semantic technologies, today announced the launch of its new partner program.

(firmenpresse) - 31 January 2017. Walldorf, Germany  fluid Operations® AG (fluidOps), a leader in semantic technologies, today announced the launch of its new partner program. The program empowers partners to support their clients with the technologies and solutions from fluidOps and create new perspectives through Smart Data.



The multitiered program is geared to the different business models of current and potential partners. Solutions and services support the requirements of value-added resellers (VARs)/sales partners, system integrators/consulting partners, ISVs/OEMs and technology partners.



The program is open to partners with expertise in Data Management, the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as Data Center and Cloud Management. In the areas of Data Management and IoT, fluidOps delivers Information Workbench®, a powerful, complete platform from integrating to implementing Smart Data applications. This platform supports partners and their clients in modelling future-proof, innovative Industry 4.0 and IoT applications as part of the digital transformation. In the fields of Data Center and Cloud Management, eCloudManager® provides a cloud management app for increasing productivity and automation levels  even in hybrid cloud environments. eDataCenterAnalyzer ensures the necessary transparency across the data center.



Industry 4.0, cloud computing, IoT, digitalization and Big Data provide an opportunity for our partners and their clients to strengthen their market positions with new concepts and business models, explained Stephan Friedlein, Director Partner & Solution Business, fluidOps. fluidOps has the technology and products to optimally address this challenge. Our objective is to build our market position through strong partnerships that generate win-win-win benefits.







About fluid Operations  Semantifying Business



fluid Operations® AG (fluidOps) is a leader in semantic technologies. Its product portfolio includes:



- Information Workbench - the Smart Data platform

- eDataCenterAnalyzer - the app for data center transparency

- eCloudManager - the cloud management app

- IoT Manager  the solution for IoT use cases



Users implement pioneering business models based on Smart Data and innovative use cases in data centers and IoT environments. The company and its employees have been honored with multiple awards for outstanding innovations. Its clients are renowned companies in the automobile, telecommunications, IT, media, healthcare and life sciences industries as well as public organizations. Founded in 2008, fluid Operations AG is based in Walldorf, Germany. Learn more at www.fluidops.com



Simona Macikowski, Tel: +(49) 6227 3580 87-30, Email: press(at)fluidops.com

fluid Operations AG, Altrottstr. 31, 69190 Walldorf, Germany

www.fluidops.com



