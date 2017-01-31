Roman Croatia: Must-See Classical Sites

(firmenpresse) - Whilst Rome certainly is a terrific place to visit to see remains from the almighty Roman Empire, that is not to say that it is the only place. Romes was an Empire that reached every corner of Europe, leaving behind many classical amphitheatres, temples, forums and other great monuments. Many of these have been brilliantly preserved and provide us with a glimpse as to what life was like back in these times. In addition to this, you can enjoy these awe-inspiring sights without the huge crowds and lengthy queues that you inevitably face in Rome.



One country where there is still plenty of evidence of ancient Roman rule is Croatia. Here you will find a wealth of fantastic treasures from the Empires rule over the country, which lasted over 500 years. Of course, it doesnt hurt that Croatia is an incredibly beautiful country with a dramatic coastline, beautiful beaches and dense woodland. Prestiges Croatia holidays can show you all of this outstanding natural beauty and the fascinating historic sites, which any history buff is sure to adore.



Pula



Located on the tip of the Istrian Peninsula, Pula is a fascinating city that is a unique blend of a lively modern town rooted in its Roman past. This is most evident with the incredible amphitheatre, which many claim is the best-preserved amphitheatre in the entire world. Visiting this site enables you to envisage what the brilliant amphitheatre would have looked like when it was used to entertain the masses, as the magnificent outer walls are almost completely intact. Classicists will get a real kick out of this amazing sight.



I always like to suggest to clients booking our Croatia holidays that they plan to visit Pula during the month of July, as this allows them to witness the wonderful Pula Film Festival. Classic films are showed within the amphitheatre during this festival, which creates an amazing atmosphere under the stars during the late night screenings.



Split





A popular resort town on Croatias stunning Dalmatian Coast, Split is home to the colossal Diocletians Palace. This immense structure is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and makes up about half of the old town. Built at the turn of the fourth century by the Roman Emperor, it is a vital part of Splits cultural identity and houses dozens of shops, cafes and restaurants where you can soak up the culture whilst surrounded by history and heritage.



August is a brilliant time to visit this unique town, as this is when they celebrate the annual Days of Diocletian festival; this is a fun-filled, four-day, city-wide celebration honouring the Roman Emperor. Expect colourful parades, epic feasts, games, decorations, fairs and the fiercely competitive Diocletians Cup competition. Fan of Roman history or not, this is an amazing experience which is not to be missed.



Croatian Accommodation: Top Pick



Hotel Peristil in Split is a charming hotel which is the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and character. Located within Diocletians Palace, you can immerse yourself in Roman history with great views of the impressive architecture in each room. Two rooms even contain original sections of the ancient walls!



In addition to the architecture and being surrounded by Roman history, I have been told by previous guests that the service here is absolutely fantastic. The hotel features an onsite restaurant with a beautiful outdoor terrace, but you are also just a short stroll from towns many welcoming bars, restaurants and the famous Split Market.



You do not need to visit Rome to see fascinating monuments  ruins from the Roman Empire and Croatia is an excellent example of this. Classicists will get a real kick out of our Croatia holidays, where you can get up close and personal to these well-preserved relics and enjoy the countrys great natural beauty.









