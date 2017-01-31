Sipping Sicily: Holidays for the Wine Connoisseurs

Our wine-inspired holidays to Sicily enable you to indulge in the world-famous Sicilian wine and food scene, all within idyllic surroundings and warm weather.

(firmenpresse) - If indulging in world-class wine in idyllic country hotels sounds like your idea of heaven, then I highly recommend that you treat yourself to one of our wine-inspired holidays. We can arrange for you to stay in beautiful properties that are surrounded by olive groves, vineyards and rolling hills. These are within charming European countries that have a great heritage when it comes to producing the finest wines on the planet.



The gorgeous Italian island of Sicily is the perfect place to indulge in luxury food and wine, plus there is also rich culture and history to soak up here. The long summers and fertile soil found in Sicily create the perfect conditions for producing the worlds finest wines. It is said that the Greek god Dionysus first planted the grape vines on the island, and there are now 23 zones where grapes are produced.



These are, in my opinion, the best places to immerse yourself in the great wine culture on our holidays to Sicily.



Relais Santa Anstasia, Cefalu



Follow the rustic road down to the front door of Relais Santa Anstasia and you will drive through endless rows of vineyards and olive trees, which are part of the beautiful hotels own wine estate. You will also notice the sublime views out to sea, which helps to create an incredibly peaceful and inviting atmosphere. The hotel itself is an impressive twelfth-century abbey with 29 rustic and cosy bedrooms, as well as many lovely courtyards, terraces and spaces for relaxing.



The central courtyard is where people gather for fascinating tours and tastings of the winery cellar, so you are sure to find the perfect bottle for your dinner at their superb restaurant. This elegant eatery is housed within the abbey and allows you to choose from a wide range of delicious local dishes, whilst there is also another airy restaurant that serves breakfast with views overlooking the pool.



In addition to the extensive wine collection and sumptuous cuisine, Relais Santa Anstasia offers cooking lessons, horse riding and massages. Whether you are sipping a sparkling Spumante and taking in the mesmerising views or indulging in a full Merlot whilst reading a good book, you will feel incredibly satisfied and at peace here.





La Foresteria Planeta, Menfi



This fantastic boutique hotel is owned by the Planeta family, who are famous for owning wineries all over Sicily. This ensures that you are spoilt for choice when picking a bottle to enjoy, plus they also offer a handful of fun and fascinating wine-related experiences.



Located in the picturesque Sicilian countryside and elevated so that you can gaze out over the vineyards and South West coast each morning, La Foresteria features an infinity pool, fitness centre, Turkish baths and bright, attractive rooms. You can also pick up a few new skills in the kitchen with their cooking classes (including a cooking with wine lesson for those who cant bear to put the bottle down!). Picking up useful skills like this ensure that our holidays to Sicily are extremely valuable and worthwhile.



They have a fabulous wine cellar and a tasting room where you can sample their extensive collection, with each tasting suited to your level of expertise. They also offer guests the opportunity to visit their incredible Ulmo estate and nearby museums, plus the surrounding area is wonderful to explore by bike at a leisurely pace.



If this post on our wine-inspired holidays to Sicily has conjured up daydreams of indulging in fine wine in idyllic settings, then contact our expert team today and we can begin planning your trip.







More information:

http://www.prestigeholidays.co.uk/sicily



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

John Dixon is an experienced world traveller and the Managing Director of Prestige Holidays. For over 30 years, he has been providing luxury holidays to Sicily, Bermuda, Croatia and many other destinations around the globe. John tries to visit each of the destinations regularly in order to ensure the quality of his properties, and stay up-to-date about the latest local news and events. He has a taste for the finer things in life and has an interest in arts, history and culture.







PressRelease by

Prestige Holidays

PressContact / Agency:

1, Fridays Court, High St,

Ringwood BH24 1JA, UK

Date: 01/31/2017 - 12:09

Language: English

News-ID 520843

Character count: 3887

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Prestige Holidays



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 29



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease