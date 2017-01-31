/ Mining & Metals


Moly Mines Reports Quarter Highlights

ID: 520846
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Moly Mines Limited (ASX: MOL) ("Moly" or "the Company") reports the highlights of their Quarterly Activities Report and Quarterly Cashflow Report for the period ending December 31, 2016.

HIGHLIGHTS (all amounts are in A$ unless otherwise stated)

Corporate and Finance (unaudited)

Operations (unaudited)

Exploration

The full Quarterly Activities Report and Quarterly Cash Flow Report are available on the Company website and on SEDAR (

Contacts:
Natalie Frame
Investor Relations
+1 416 371 7541

Graeme Kininmonth
CEO
+61 8 9429 3300



More information:
http://www.molymines.com



Keywords (optional):

moly-mines-limited,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/31/2017 - 11:00
Language: English
News-ID 520846
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Moly Mines Limited
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 17

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.916
Registriert Heute: 17
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 209


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z