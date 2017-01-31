Trust is the best medicine: Sanicare relies on personalized sales approach through prudsys

BS-Apotheken OHG successfully uses the prudsys RDE in its online shops SANICARE, Aliva and Medicaria / Implementing the personalization software has allowed the pharmacy to increase both quality of service and sales from recommendations

(PresseBox) - BS-Apotheken OHG is an expert in the field of Internet pharmacies and runs SANICARE, one of the largest online pharmacies in Germany. Innovation and customer focus are important principles for SANICARE. ?We want to provide our customers with the best deals and professional advice in the online shop. That is why we are constantly on the lookout for innovative technologies. The prudsys RDE allows us to provide every customer with the right product, specifically adapted to that customer?s personal preferences? says Heinrich Meyer, head of SANICARE online pharmacy.

SANICARE started using the prudsys RDE in June 2016 in an effort to expand the personal pharmaceutical advice available to its 1.6 million customers in the online shop. The online pharmacies Aliva and Medicaria started using it in August 2016. The goal is to increase customer satisfaction and sales from recommendations by generating relevant offers in the form of personalized product recommendations. ?We accomplished this in a very short period of time?, continues Meyer.

At SANICARE, personalized product recommendations on different shop pages ensure an individual shopping experience. Current surfing and click patterns as well as the purchase history of the customer form the foundation. The prudsys RDE constantly optimizes the quality of its own recommendations, learning from user click patterns in real time. The partner pharmacies also benefit from the knowledge gained through the use of the personalization software in the online shop. They can access this technology in their online shop as part of online networking. That makes it possible for them to also promote current trends and best sellers.

In addition, SANICARE plans to expand the individual services with the prudsys RDE to include the customer newsletter. The omni-channel personalization solution means that personalized content is automatically generated when each individual recipient opens the newsletter in real time. This guarantees that inventories and customer needs are perfectly up to date at all times.





prudsys AG is the leading supplier of omni-channel personalization in retail. The prudsys Realtime Decisioning Engine (prudsys RDE for short) is the only software solution capable of maximizing customer value across all channels in real time.

Founded in 1998, the company is a pioneer in the field of real-time personalization and is actively involved in the development of online shopping from the beginning. Thanks to the interconnection of recommendations, marketing automation, and dynamic pricing, the prudsys RDE offers customers in over 200 online shops around the world a unique shopping experience.

prudsys AG is the holder of numerous patents and places great importance on cooperation with renowned scientific institutions. The company specializes in realtime analytics and is a member of the DMG and OMG standards committees, directly influencing the development of guidelines in intelligent data analysis.

Every year since 2000 prudsys has organized the DATA MINING CUP. With the internationally renowned competition for intelligent data analysis and forecasting the in Chemnitz / Germany based company supports hundreds of universities and thousands of students in gaining valuable practical experience.





