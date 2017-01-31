Trustis to provide Vormetric Data Encryption Service from Thales on G-Cloud

Vormetric data encryption will be available as a service to the public sector on the Governments new G-Cloud 8 Framework; Delivers a high assurance and agile key management platform for HMG

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, England  31 January 2017 Thales, a leader in critical information systems, cybersecurity and data security, announces that its specialist cryptographic services provider Trustis has been awarded a place on G-Cloud 8, the UK Governments cloud services procurement framework. Trustis is making Vormetric data at rest encryption services from Thales available as an assured cloud service to organisations across the UK public sector including central government, local government, health, education, devolved administrations, emergency services, defence and not-for-profit organisations.



The G-Cloud framework is offered via the Digital Marketplace and is provided by The Crown Commercial Service (CCS). The CCS acts on behalf of the Crown to drive savings for the taxpayer and improve the quality of commercial and procurement activity. The 8th iteration of the popular G-Cloud Framework aims to further improve the procurement process of cloud-based services for organisations within the public sector.



As government organisations face increasing pressure to protect sensitive data, and the measures and procedures by which data security is implemented come under greater scrutiny, encryption is rapidly becoming the single most effective strategy to counter compromise. In a speech given this year at the Privacy Laws & Business Annual Conference on Data Protection in Cambridge, the Minister for Data Protection, Baroness Neville-Rolfe, highlighted the challenges facing these organisations: If organisations misuse or lose [this] data they are breaching not only peoples rights, they are invading their privacy. They risk damaging peoples wellbeing not just data sets. It is no longer just about breaches and technology failures; it is about individuals distress, fear, anger and an erosion of trust. Protection should be about respect for individuals and the personal information they share in good faith. That should shift the focus in the board room from a technical issue to a reputational and commercial one.





As a worldwide leader in data encryption solutions, Thales is committed to helping UK Government address these challenges through its scalable, efficient, transparent and agile enterprise data protection at-rest solutions. Through Trustis, public sector organisations will now have access to the Thales Vormetric Data Security offerings, which allow end-customers to encrypt their data, and to own the encryption keys used. Customers also get full policy-driven control of data, and visibility into the detail of who, what, when and how sensitive data is accessed. The Trustis Vormetric Data Security entry on the Framework is in the Software-as-a-Service category and supported by Trustis Specialist Cloud Services (SCS) to help implement it.



Louise Bulman, vice president UK and Ireland, Thales e-Security says:

Being available via the Governments G-Cloud 8 Framework is an important step for Thales, as we demonstrate our commitment to the digital transformation of the public sector said Louise Bulman, VP for Thales U.K and Ireland Sales. With threats to data on the rise and encryption being the most effective defensive measure, we look forward to Trustis bringing our services to a marketplace that will enable public sector organisations to take advantage of our security technology with ease and with confidence.



Robert Hann, Director of Sales at Trustis says:

Trustis has been a G-Cloud supplier since its inception. Our partnership with Thales enables us to expand these services and help public sector organisations to benefit from cloud-based solutions while retaining control and peace of mind through more robust protection of sensitive data that complies with legal requirements.







About Trustis

Trustis has specialised in PKI, Cryptography and Identity Management services since 1998. We offer a range of managed and hosted services for PKI, HSMs and Identity Management systems that can be provided from one of our tScheme-approved secure service centres or, if preferred, from a cloud platform provider like Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services. Alternatively, Trustis can implement the solution at the customers own facility.



The majority of our projects are for organisations that require a compliant system. We always build to tScheme assurance standards as our baseline and customise each solution to meet specific compliance requirements. Trustis provides its customers with a safe pair of hands because rigorous security and compliance is our day-to-day business. www.trustis.com



About Crown Commercial Service

The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) works with both departments and organisations across the whole of the public sector to ensure maximum value is extracted from every commercial relationship and improve the quality of service delivery. The CCS goal is to become the go-to place for expert commercial and procurement services.



About Thales e-Security

Thales e-Security is the leader in advanced data security solutions and services, delivering trust wherever information is created, shared or stored. We ensure that company and government data is secure and trusted in any environment  on premise, in the cloud, in data centers and in big data environments  without sacrificing business agility. Security doesnt just reduce risk, its an enabler of the digital initiatives that now permeate our daily lives  digital money, e-identities, healthcare, connected cars and with the internet of things (IoT) even household devices. Thales provides everything an organization needs to protect and manage its data, identities and intellectual property and meet regulatory compliance  through encryption, advanced key management, tokenization, privileged user control and meeting the highest standards of certification for high assurance solutions. Security professionals around the globe rely on Thales to confidently accelerate their organizations digital transformation. Thales e-Security is part of Thales Group. www.thales-esecurity.com



About Thales

Thales is a global technology leader for the Aerospace, Transport, Defence and Security markets. With 62,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of 14 billion in 2015. With over 22,000 engineers and researchers, Thales has a unique capability to design and deploy equipment, systems and services to meet the most complex security requirements. Its exceptional international footprint allows it to work closely with its customers all over the world.



Positioned as a value-added systems integrator, equipment supplier and service provider, Thales is one of Europes leading players in the security market. The Groups security teams work with government agencies, local authorities and enterprise customers to develop and deploy integrated, resilient solutions to protect citizens, sensitive data and critical infrastructure.



Thales offers world-class cryptographic capabilities and is a global leader in cybersecurity solutions for defence, government, critical infrastructure providers, telecom companies, industry and the financial services sector. With a value proposition addressing the entire data security chain, Thales offers a comprehensive range of services and solutions ranging from security consulting, data protection, digital trust management and design, development, integration, certification and security maintenance of cybersecured systems, to cyberthreat management, intrusion detection and security supervision through cybersecurity Operation Centres in France, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands and soon in Hong Kong.

