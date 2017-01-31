IHSE releases OPS+ KVM extender for displays

(PresseBox) - IHSE announces the launch of the Draco OPS+ KVM extender for use in displays equipped with the Next Generation Open Pluggable Specification (OPS+) slot. The extender offers convenience and cost-saving to professional display installations.

The new Draco OPS+ KVM extender unit simplifies the installation, operation and management of remote displays, providing single-wire connection from remote media players and source devices to screens wherever they are located.

Video signals up to 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 resolution can be transmitted using this extender at distances of up to 140 meters with Cat X cable or multi-mode fiber, or 10 km with single-mode fiber and provides full, instant, interactivity with artefact-free images and no delay in signal transmission.

With the addition of a KVM matrix switch, networks of screens can be controlled and content delivered to appropriate displays as and when required by simply switching sources. USB data is supported, allowing touch and gesture controlled screens and cameras to be deployed.

"Separating the display from the source computer makes a lot of sense in many situations," says Mark Hempel, head of product management at IHSE. "System maintenance, reliability and security are greatly improved by locating the source devices in environmentally controlled secure areas, rather than at the screen location, where it is often very difficult or expensive to reach them. The unit plugs into the OPS+ slot, removing the need to install an additional box at the screen location, together with the additional power and wiring."

The Draco OPS+ KVM extender will be available for live demonstration at ISE in Amsterdam, 7-10 February 2017, stand 10-P148, alongside IHSE's range of high-performance KVM switching and extension technology.



IHSE is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) devices with more than 30 years of experience. KVM technology enables the remote switching, bidirectional extension and conversion of primary computer signals including DVI, HDMI, 4K DisplayPort, audio and USB. IHSE develops and manufactures an extensive range of KVM switches and extenders with visually lossless signal transmission from headquarters near Lake Constance, Germany.



IHSE products have been certified for outstanding manufacturing quality, security, operability, resilience and high transfer speeds. Many renowned companies and institutions across vertical sectors including Broadcast, Post Production, Air Traffic Control, Control Rooms, Banking, Industrial, Healthcare, Maritime, Education, Venues and Government rely on KVM solutions made by IHSE, Germany. For further information please refer to www.ihse.com





Company information / Profile:

