Wine lovers will adore our holidays in Croatia, where you can immerse yourself in world-class reds and whites whilst unwinding in idyllic country hotels.

(firmenpresse) - In my opinion, holidays do not get more relaxing and indulgent than wine-inspired breaks to Europes prettiest countries. You can spend your days lounging around charming country hotels that are surrounded by picturesque sun-drenched vineyards, olive groves and citrus orchards whilst sampling the local produce and dining on fine local cuisine.



There are many great places to do this throughout Europe, but I always like to recommend Prestiges holidays in Croatia to wine lovers. Not only is this a historic wine country, but it is also stunningly beautiful with verdant woodland, sandy beaches, a dramatic coastline and much more to be discovered.



Greek settlers first brought wine to Croatia in the fifth century BC and there are now over 300 winemaking regions in the country (these are generally split into interior or coastal). Whilst all tastes are well catered for, you will find that white wine is the dominant type as this makes up 67% of their output. Be sure to try Plavac Mali, Malvazija and Posip during your stay as these are favourites with tourists and locals alike.



Meneghetti Wine Hotel



Indulge in fine wine and food at this alluring hotel, which is set within an epic 120,000-square metre country estate with vineyards and rolling hills dominating the landscape. Award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot is produced at the onsite winery, but there is an enormous and comprehensive wine list to sample from  you are sure to find a new favourite here.



Previous guests have spoken very highly of the intimate à la carte restaurant, which is a member of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux. Visitors flock from miles around to sample the impressive menu and indulge in haute cuisine of the highest standard in an idyllic setting. I have heard that the fillet steak crafted in rosemary smoke is an exquisite meal and particularly when paired with a world-class red.



In addition to the extensive wine collection, tantalising cuisine and beautiful setting, Meneghetti also offers great comfort with cosy rooms that come with wooden floors, balconies and huge double beds.





The hotel also features an outdoor pool with terrace, Balinese beds on the lawns and an impressive indoor pool.



Grand Hotel Palazzo



Brilliantly situated atop a promontory overlooking the dramatic Adriatic Sea, Grand Hotel Palazzo offers magnificent ocean views with the charming seaside town of Porec at its back.



Wine lovers will adore this great hotel. There is an extensive menu of local wines to sample in the splendid PI wine bar or in the à la carte restaurant, Parenzo 1910, which serves up delicious Istrian and international dishes on a pretty outdoor terrace. Not only this, but the onsite spa even offers 75-minute wine massages  research proves that wine is good for the skin and has restorative effects on skin cells, so why not treat yourself? This is what our holidays in Croatia are all about.



The excellent concierge staff are also on hand to organise trips to local wineries, vineyards, gastronomy trips and yacht excursions. When you arent sampling a local wine or having it rubbed into your skin, the magnificent outdoor infinity pool seems at one with the Adriatic and has a large terrace with sublime views and a cool pool bar.



If our wine-influenced holidays in Croatia sound like your kind of experience or you would like to know more, give our friendly customer service team a call today.





