Murder mystery dinner theater company will hold a special Valentines Day themed show at the Omni Dallas Hotel at Park West.
(firmenpresse) - Keith and Margos Murder Mystery Texas will hold its 27th annual St. Valentines Day Massacre show at the Omni Dallas Hotel. The event will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday February 11th, the company announced. The company further specified that the address of the hotel was The Omni Dallas Hotel (at) Park West, 1590 LBJ Freeway at Luna Road, Dallas, Texas 75234 (one exit west of Stemmons Freeway in North Dallas).
The announcement stated that the price of the event is $98.00 (plus tax and tip) per person. According to the announcement, this price includes the show, dinner, a drink ticket, and dancing. The price is non-refundable, and all sales are final. For an additional $135.00, a double occupancy guest room can be booked. The booking does include breakfast for two the next day. The announcement stated that attire for the event was suit and tie/cocktail hour dress. The event is PG-14, not suitable for young children.
Murder Mystery Texas billed this event as a live-action romantic comedy mystery, where guests are able to match wits with a local Detective in a Valentines Day mystery they will never forget. The event includes an hor douerves reception, a three course gourmet dinner (vegetarian options for the dinner can be provided with 48 hours notice), one drink ticket, a cash bar (the hotel does not allow outside liquor to be brought in), a DJ who will play music for romantic dancing, and an ultra-interactive murder mystery plot featuring professional actors who surround you as suspects as a hilarious homicide detective guides you through the process of solving the crime. According to the announcement, there will be prizes for the best solution. It is up to the guests to weigh evidence, interrogate the suspects, and match wits with the detective. The show is a blend of improvisational comedy, murder mystery, dining venue, and dance nightclub. Reservations can be made at http://murdermysterytexas.com/valentines-omni-park-west
For more information about Keith and Margos Murder Mystery Texas, customers may visit their website, listed below. The website contains general information about the company upcoming shows, private parties, links for buying tickets, and past reviews. A history of the company and its creators can be found at http://murdermysterytexas.com/about/
Contact:
Murder Mystery Texas
Address: 6304 Innsbrooke Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Phone: 972.263.5178
Website: http://murdermysterytexas.com/
