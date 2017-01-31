Keith And Margos Murder Mystery Texas Announces Its St. Valentines Day Massacre

Murder mystery dinner theater company will hold a special Valentines Day themed show at the Omni Dallas Hotel at Park West.

(firmenpresse) - Keith and Margos Murder Mystery Texas will hold its 27th annual St. Valentines Day Massacre show at the Omni Dallas Hotel. The event will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday February 11th, the company announced. The company further specified that the address of the hotel was The Omni Dallas Hotel (at) Park West, 1590 LBJ Freeway at Luna Road, Dallas, Texas 75234 (one exit west of Stemmons Freeway in North Dallas).



The announcement stated that the price of the event is $98.00 (plus tax and tip) per person. According to the announcement, this price includes the show, dinner, a drink ticket, and dancing. The price is non-refundable, and all sales are final. For an additional $135.00, a double occupancy guest room can be booked. The booking does include breakfast for two the next day. The announcement stated that attire for the event was suit and tie/cocktail hour dress. The event is PG-14, not suitable for young children.



Murder Mystery Texas billed this event as a live-action romantic comedy mystery, where guests are able to match wits with a local Detective in a Valentines Day mystery they will never forget. The event includes an hor douerves reception, a three course gourmet dinner (vegetarian options for the dinner can be provided with 48 hours notice), one drink ticket, a cash bar (the hotel does not allow outside liquor to be brought in), a DJ who will play music for romantic dancing, and an ultra-interactive murder mystery plot featuring professional actors who surround you as suspects as a hilarious homicide detective guides you through the process of solving the crime. According to the announcement, there will be prizes for the best solution. It is up to the guests to weigh evidence, interrogate the suspects, and match wits with the detective. The show is a blend of improvisational comedy, murder mystery, dining venue, and dance nightclub. Reservations can be made at http://murdermysterytexas.com/valentines-omni-park-west





For more information about Keith and Margos Murder Mystery Texas, customers may visit their website, listed below. The website contains general information about the company  upcoming shows, private parties, links for buying tickets, and past reviews. A history of the company and its creators can be found at http://murdermysterytexas.com/about/



Contact:

Murder Mystery Texas

Address: 6304 Innsbrooke Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Phone: 972.263.5178

Website: http://murdermysterytexas.com/





More information:

http://murdermysterytexas.com/



PressRelease by

Murder Mystery Texas

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/31/2017 - 13:25

Language: English

News-ID 520879

Character count: 2687

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Murder Mystery Texas



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease