Kaizen Discovery Grants Stock Options

ID: 520883
(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KZD) announced today that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to certain officers and directors to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,550,000 common shares in the capital stock of the company.

The options are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share and will vest 33 1/3% on the date of grant, with an additional 33 1/3% vesting six (6) months after the date of grant and the remaining 33 1/3% vesting twelve (12) months after the date of grant. The options expire on January 30, 2022.

About Kaizen Discovery

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada.

More information on Kaizen is available at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Kaizen Discovery Inc.
Investor Relations
604-669-6446



More information:
http://www.kaizendiscovery.com



Date: 01/31/2017 - 12:30
Firma: Kaizen Discovery Inc.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


