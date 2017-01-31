Prof. Dr. Jale İnan Award of the Antalya Women's Museum

For every woman, it is important that her commitment and exceptional achievements are respected and noticed.



Unfortunately, this is very often not the case.

Ceremony of the 2nd Jale Inan award will be held on 1st of February

For this reason, the Antalya Women's Museum has, among other things, set itself the task of presenting women, who play an exemplary role in and for Antalya, in individual portraits.

Once a year, on February 1st, a woman is awarded the Prof. Dr. Jale İnan Award.



The first of February is the birthday of the first female archaeologist of Turkey.



It is Prof. Jale İnan's indefatigable dedication and love to her work, to which we owe the early excavations of the ancient sites of Perge and Side, which today are so important for Antalya. Also many artefacts now on display at the Archaeological Museum of Antalya were unearthed by Prof. Jale İnan.



The first Jale İnan Award of the Antalya Women's Museum was given to Hülya Bilgin. She was, for her part, the first female executive board member of the Antalya Chamber of Industry and Commerce (ATSO). In 1983 she met Prof. Dr. Jale İnan during the excavations of the Apollon temple in Side and was influenced by her diligence and commitment.



While last year an exhibition about the life and work of Prof. Dr. Jale İnan was prepared by the Antalya Women's Museum, Elif Dağdeviren and the actress and book author İclal Aydın are guest speakers during this years award ceremony.



The journalist and filmmaker Elif Dağdeviren is also the director of the International Antalya Film Festival.



There are around 40 women's museums worldwide, of which 3 are in Turkey. The Antalya Women's Museum was founded in November 2015 after Istanbul and Izmir.







